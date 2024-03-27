Gemma Chan's net worth in 2024 is $6 million. Chan is a popular actress who has starred in several productions, including Crazy Rich Asians, Captain Marvel, The Creator, and TV series Humans. She is an MTV Movie Award winner and a Gold Derby Award nominee. Let's take a closer look at Gemma Chan's net worth in 2024.
Gemma Chan's net worth in 2024 is $6 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.
Gemma Chan was born on Nov. 29, 1982, in London. She attended Newstead Wood School. After completing her studies at Newstead Wood School, Chan attended Worcester College, where she took up law.
After graduating from college, Chan initially contemplated the idea of working for a law firm called Slaughter and May. According to sources, Chan's contract would've paid her £400 or around $434 on a weekly basis. However, Chan opted instead to attend Drama Centre London to hone her acting skills.
Gemma Chan's early modeling and acting career
During the same year Chan embarked on an acting career, she first made waves as a model. According to IMDB, Chan served as a model for the TV series Project Catwalk. Her performance paved the way for Chan to get featured on the campaign of Nivea Visage.
In 2006, Chan earned her first on-screen role in the TV miniseries When Evil Calls. Three years later, she made her big-screen debut in the film Exam. She also appeared in other movies such as Pimp, Shanghai, Submarine and Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.
However, Chan then focused on television projects. She appeared in several hit TV series such as Doctor Who, Sherlock, Secret Diary of a Call Girl, Fresh Meat, The IT Crowd, Bedlam, True Love and Death in Paradise.
Gemma Chan stars in Humans
Chan would turn heads in her breakout performance in the TV series Humans. Humans aired on television for three seasons. However, it was never disclosed how much Chan received for starring in the TV series.
For starring in the hit series, Chan received a pair of Broadcasting Press Guild Award nominations, one for the Breakthrough Award and another for the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards. She also received two Digital Spy Reader Award nominations, both for Best TV Actor.
Gemma Chan stars in Crazy Rich Asians
After starring in the TV series Humans, Chan rocketed to worldwide fame thanks to her notable performance in Crazy Rich Asians. Crazy Rich Asians became a huge box-office hit. It grossed around $239 million around the world. She acted alongside Fresh Off the Boat star actress Constance Wu and Malaysian rising star Henry Golding.
It was never disclosed to the public on how much Chan exactly received for playing Astrid Young Teo in Crazy Rich Asians. However, according to sources, supporting actress Awkwafina reportedly received $100,000 for her role. It wouldn't be surprising if Chan received roughly the same amount as part of the supporting cast.
For her role in Crazy Rich Asians, Chan received a Gold Derby Award nomination, a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination, and a National Board of Review Award for Best Ensemble.
Gemma Chan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Aside from making waves in Crazy Rich Asians, Chan's popularity continued to skyrocket after joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She initially entered the MCU as Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel. Captain Marvel also became a box-office hit after it grossed $1.1 billion worldwide.
For portraying Minn-Erva, Chan also received a Best Actress nomination at the National Film and Television Awards. In addition to this, Chan also received her first MTV Movie Award for Best Fight.
After her role in Captain Marvel, Chan made the character Sersi come to life in MCU's Eternals. She starred alongside Hollywood megastar Angelina Jolie. Eternals performed decently in the box office after it grossed $402 million worldwide. For starring in Eternals, Chan was paid $5 million, as per sources.
Gemma Chan's other notable works
A year after starring in Eternals, Chan also made an appearance in the much-anticipated dramatic film Don't Worry Darling. Starring Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and Florence Pugh, Don't Worry Darling grossed $87.6 million around the world. As per online outlets, Chan enjoyed a paycheck of $200,000.
In 2023, Chan earned a starring role in The Creator. The Oscar Award-nominated film saw Chan star alongside John David Washington and Madeleine Yuna Voyles. The Creator also did relatively well in the box office after it grossed $104 million worldwide. According to sources, Chan was paid $600,000 for making the character Maya come to life.
Gemma Chan's endorsement deals
Given Chan's rise in popularity, it isn't surprising that several brands want to partner with the Crazy Rich Asians actress. In 2020, she was named the brand ambassador of L’Oréal Paris, according to a report by South China Morning Post.
