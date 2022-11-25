Published November 25, 2022

By XC Enriquez · 2 min read

A new Genshin Impact Special Program livestream means new Redemption Codes! If you’re hoping to get the new units Wanderer (5* Anemo Catalyst), Faruzan (4* Anemo Bow), or any of the new weapons and rerun characters, these Primogems are bound to come in handy. All three Redemption Codes from the Genshin Impact Version 3.3 Special Program can be found below.

The VOD of the livestream can be viewed on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel.

Genshin Impact Version 33 Special Program Redemption Codes

Here are the Special Redemption codes revealed during the Genshin Impact Version 3.3 Special Program:

8ARAU6FNBNPV – 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore NS8BD6EPS77Z – 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit ET9SUPENB765 – 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

With the three codes, you’ll get a total of 300 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, 5 Hero’s Wits, and 50,000 Mora.

Move quick, since these codes are only available for a short amount of time after they are revealed! You can redeem these codes over at this link.

Genshin Impact 3.3 picks up after the conclusion of the Archon Quest in Version 3.2 with an Interlude Quest. Genius Invokation TCG, Teyvat’s card game, will become permanently available after this update. It also introduces a few quality-of-life changes.

Wanderer’s signature weapon called “Tullaytullah’s Remembrance” will also become available once the Version 3.3 goes live. Reruns for Arataki Itto, Raiden Shogun, and Kamisato Ayato will all occur during this patch.

Genshin Impact 3.3 is expected to go live on December 7, 2022.

