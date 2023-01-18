The Genshin Impact Version 3.4 update is now live, and Genius Invokation TCG is receiving its first balancing patch since its introduction.

Genius Invokation TCG 3.4 Update

This update is now live, after the Genshin Impact Version 3.4 has been downloaded onto your device. Check out the rest of the changes to Genshin Impact 3.4 here.

Gameplay Update

New Character Cards: Klee and Beidou, and their corresponding Talent cards.

New Match History function: Players can now review their actions in the previous turns.

New invitation duels and guest challenges added to the Player List.

Adjusts the number of charges and Elemental Dice required, as well as DMG dealt by the Elemental Burst for the Character Card “Yoimiya” in Genius Invokation TCG: the number of charges required has increased from 2 to 3, the number of dice required has increased from 3 Pyro Dice to 4, and “Deals 3 Pyro DMG…” has been adjusted to “Deals 4 Pyro DMG…”

Adjusts the DMG dealt by the Elemental Skills “Blustering Blade” and “Frosty Assault” of the Character Card “Maguu Kenki” in Genius Invokation TCG: these two Elemental Skills will no longer deal DMG, and will only summon “Shadowsword: Lone Gale” and “Shadowsword: Galloping Frost,” respectively.

Adjusts the effect of the Event Card “Minty Meat Rolls” in Genius Invokation TCG: this effect can now trigger up to 3 times.

Adjusts the number of uses for the Team Combat Status “Catalyzing Field” in Genius Invokation TCG: the number has decreased from 3 to 2.

Adjusts the number of Elemental Dice required for the “Floral Sidewinder” Talent Card in Genius Invokation TCG: the number required has been increased from 3 Dendro Dice to 4.

Optimizations

Adds a function to end turn using a controller when playing Genius Invokation TCG. While using a controller, when the cursor is hovering, hold the X button on the PC and PS4™ or the Circle button on the PS5™ to end the turn (using the Dualsense™ and DUALSHOCK®4 wireless controllers as examples).

Adds L1 and R1 button prompts when using a controller to play Genius Invokation TCG (using the Dualsense™ or DUALSHOCK®4 wireless controllers as examples).

Optimizes the appearance of some Character Card faces in Genius Invokation TCG.

Optimizes the special effects of the shielding effects for cards when playing Genius Invokation TCG on mobile.

Optimizes the animation effect when a new Character Card is played in Genius Invokation TCG.

Audio Adjustment

Optimizes the sound of some Elemental Reaction effects in Genius Invokation TCG.

Bug Fixes