The Genshin Impact Version 3.4 update is now live, and Genius Invokation TCG is receiving its first balancing patch since its introduction.
Genius Invokation TCG 3.4 Update
This update is now live, after the Genshin Impact Version 3.4 has been downloaded onto your device. Check out the rest of the changes to Genshin Impact 3.4 here.
Gameplay Update
- New Character Cards: Klee and Beidou, and their corresponding Talent cards.
- New Match History function: Players can now review their actions in the previous turns.
- New invitation duels and guest challenges added to the Player List.
- Adjusts the number of charges and Elemental Dice required, as well as DMG dealt by the Elemental Burst for the Character Card “Yoimiya” in Genius Invokation TCG: the number of charges required has increased from 2 to 3, the number of dice required has increased from 3 Pyro Dice to 4, and “Deals 3 Pyro DMG…” has been adjusted to “Deals 4 Pyro DMG…”
- Adjusts the DMG dealt by the Elemental Skills “Blustering Blade” and “Frosty Assault” of the Character Card “Maguu Kenki” in Genius Invokation TCG: these two Elemental Skills will no longer deal DMG, and will only summon “Shadowsword: Lone Gale” and “Shadowsword: Galloping Frost,” respectively.
- Adjusts the effect of the Event Card “Minty Meat Rolls” in Genius Invokation TCG: this effect can now trigger up to 3 times.
- Adjusts the number of uses for the Team Combat Status “Catalyzing Field” in Genius Invokation TCG: the number has decreased from 3 to 2.
- Adjusts the number of Elemental Dice required for the “Floral Sidewinder” Talent Card in Genius Invokation TCG: the number required has been increased from 3 Dendro Dice to 4.
Optimizations
- Adds a function to end turn using a controller when playing Genius Invokation TCG. While using a controller, when the cursor is hovering, hold the X button on the PC and PS4™ or the Circle button on the PS5™ to end the turn (using the Dualsense™ and DUALSHOCK®4 wireless controllers as examples).
- Adds L1 and R1 button prompts when using a controller to play Genius Invokation TCG (using the Dualsense™ or DUALSHOCK®4 wireless controllers as examples).
- Optimizes the appearance of some Character Card faces in Genius Invokation TCG.
- Optimizes the special effects of the shielding effects for cards when playing Genius Invokation TCG on mobile.
- Optimizes the animation effect when a new Character Card is played in Genius Invokation TCG.
Audio Adjustment
- Optimizes the sound of some Elemental Reaction effects in Genius Invokation TCG.
Bug Fixes
- Fixes an issue in Genius Invokation TCG whereby when consuming cards for Elemental Tuning under certain circumstances, the previews of the converted Elemental Dice would appear abnormally.
- Fixes an issue in Genius Invokation TCG whereby the enemy Hydro Abyss Mage’s Mist Bubble skill would be abnormally affected by the Talent Card “Chaotic Entropy,” and deal increased DMG.
- Fixes some environment icon display errors in Genius Invokation TCG.
- Fixes an issue in Genius Invokation TCG whereby there were errors in the text description of some cards. Some of the descriptions have been made uniform.
- Fixes an issue whereby when using a controller to play Genius Invokation TCG, if the number of current Elemental Dice is exactly 3, you are unable to choose which dice you want to convert when consuming cards for Elemental Tuning.
- Optimizes the effects displayed when the opponent draws cards in Genius Invokation TCG.
- Optimizes the display time of dialogue during a Genius Invokation TCG match.