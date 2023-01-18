The Genshin Impact Version 3.4 Update brings new playable characters Alhaitham and Yaoyao, the new Desert of Hadramaveth area, and more.

Genshin Impact 3.4 Update Schedule

The maintenance began on January 17th, 2023, 22:00 (UTC). The game is now back up.

Pre-download of the update is now available.

60 Primogems per hour of downtime will be sent to the in-game mail as compensation to all Travelers who reach Adventure Rank 5 before the maintenance begins. A total of 300 Primogems has been sent to the in-game mail, alongside an extra 300 Primogems as compensation for another issue.

Genshin Impact 3.4 Update Details

New Characters and Banners

Genshin Impact Version 3.4 introduces two new characters in the banners during the first half of the patch: the 5-star Dendro Sword character “Admonishing Instruction” Alhaitham and the 4-star Dendro Polearm character “Burgeoning Grace” Yaoyao.

Dear Travelers,

The event wishes "Caution in Confidence", "Invitation to Mundane Life" and "Epitome Invocation" will be available after the Version 3.4 update on January 18! For more details, please see: https://t.co/rDJzMrLN0c#GenshinImpact#Alhaitham#Xiaopic.twitter.com/7DjxaiImSD — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) January 16, 2023

Alhaitham’s banner will run alongside Xiao‘s rerun banner. Aside from Yaoyao, the two remaining featured 4-stars in each banner in the first phase are “Blazing Riff” Xinyan (4-star Pyro Claymore) and “Stage Lucide” Yun Jin” (4-star Geo Polearm).

The weapon banner during the first phase features the new 5-star weapon and Alhaitham’s signature weapon, the Light of Foliar Incision. Xiao’s Primordial Jade Winged-Spear also receives a boosted drop rate.

The second phase banners will feature rerun banners for “Fragrance in Thaw” Hu Tao (5-star Pyro Polearm) and “Valley Orchid” Yelan (5-star Hydro bow). They will both feature the following 4-stars:

“Juvenile Galant” Xingqiu (4-star Hydro Sword)

(4-star Hydro Sword) “Eclipsing Star” Ningguang (4-star Geo Catalyst)

(4-star Geo Catalyst) “Uncrowned Lord of the Ocean” Beidou (4-star Electro Claymore)

The weapon banner will feature Hu Tao’s signature weapon, the 5-star Polearm, Staff of Homa along with Yelan’s signature weapon, the 5-star Bow Aqua Simulacra.

New Weapon

Light of Foliar Incision (5-star Sword)

CRIT Rate is increased by 4%. After Normal Attacks deal Elemental DMG, the Foliar Incision effect will be obtained, increasing DMG dealt by Normal Attacks and Elemental Skills by 120% of Elemental Mastery. This effect will disappear after 28 DMG instances or 12s. You can obtain Foliar Incision once every 12s.

New Area – Desert of Hadramaveth

“The desert’s border stretches on. Legend has it that between the countless scimitar-shaped ravines that cut across the desert plain, a lost city of old lies hidden with a wandering tribe seeking refuge in its ruins.

Perhaps among the incessant sandstorms that seem to erode all things encompassed by history, a story lost in time awaits to be uncovered…”

The Sumeru region expands once more with the Desert of Hadramaveth being added with the Genshin Impact 3.4 update. New Daily Commissions, Fishing Points, and Radiant Spincrystals have been added accordingly in this area.

New Outfits

Kamisato Ayaka: Springbloom Missive

Ayaka’s travel outfit. Its design is based on the Fontaine dresses depicted in light novel illustrations and seems to reflect the lifestyle of proper ladies who live in that nation.

After the Version 3.4 update – 2023/02/27 03:59:59, during this period, Kamisato Ayaka’s outfit “Springbloom Missive” will be available for purchase in the Character Outfit Shop at a limited-time discount. During the discount period, the price of the outfit is 1,350 Genesis Crystals. The price will revert to 1,680 Genesis Crystals after the limited-time discount ends. The outfit can only be purchased once.

Lisa: A Sobriquet Under Shade

An outfit Lisa had someone commission for her when she revisited Sumeru. A perfect balance between practicality and elegance, the dress bears a resemblance to Lisa’s old uniform from the Akademiya days.

During Version 3.4, Travelers can obtain Lisa’s outfit “A Sobriquet Under Shade” for free by participating in the limited-time “Second Blooming” event.

After Version 3.4 is over, Travelers can buy the outfit in the Character Outfit Shop.

New Domains

Two new one-time Domains become available as the Sumeru Desert expands.

Fane of Panjvahe

“The significance of oases lies in the embrace of the desert. The oasis dwellers have never been oblivious to this. Thus did the ancestors in Gurabad build the hermitage for the Lord of Desert. Through the sandstorm-shrouded past and present, this hermitage has become an asylum for countless desert dwellers, among whom are some bandits as well…”

Reach Adventure Rank 28 and fulfill certain criteria to unlock this Domain.

Challenge this Domain to earn Primogems and Dendro Sigils.

City of the Deceased

“The then-lords of Gurabad regarded death as the only path to the desert’s sacred destination. In order to prevent the wretched from defiling this pilgrimage, they buried the unnamed tomb deep underground… But now, this place has become nothing but a paradise for Wenut and Fungi.”

Reach Adventure Rank 28 and fulfill certain criteria to unlock this Domain.

Challenge this Domain to earn Primogems and Dendro Sigils.

New Enemies

The Desert of Hadramaveth also brings along new enemies, including a new World boss called the Setekh Wenut.

Setekh Wenut

“An eyeless predator that dwells within the depths of the desert and uses sound and vibrations to seek out its prey.It can use the power of Anemo to a certain extent, which allows it to leave the ground when in combat and enter a floating state. While floating, it can fire Windbite Bullets. Attacks from elements that may react with Anemo can destroy Windbite Bullets, which will temporarily decrease the corresponding Elemental RES of the Setekh Wenut. After 2 Windbite Bullets are destroyed in succession, the Setekh Wenut will be brought down from its floating state.”

Consecrated Red Vulture, Consecrated Scorpion, and Consecrated Flying Serpent

“Lifeforms that became twisted and warped by eating some great being.During combat, they will enter the powerful Phagocytic form. Some of their attacks will unleash Phagocytic Energy Blocks. Use the corresponding elemental attacks to destroy these Energy Blocks to absorb the power within them, which can then be unleashed when attacking the Consecrated Beasts, dealing significant DMG and paralyzing the creatures temporarily.”

Eremite Scorching Loremaster and Eremite Floral Ring-Dancecr

“Warriors that may be found in one of the many scattered mercenary groups that hail from the desert.They will unleash the ominous spirit contained within their body to fight alongside them after taking a certain amount of damage. This will cause them to enter an Infused Form. Defeat these spirits and they will enter a weakened state for a fixed amount of time thereafter.”

Spiral Abyss

Floor 11 Ley Line Disorder: All characters in the party gain a 75% Dendro DMG Bonus.

Updated the monster lineup on Floor 11 of the Spiral Abyss.

Updated the monster lineup on Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

Starting from the first time that the Lunar Phase refreshes after updating to Version 3.4, the three Lunar Phases will be as follows：

Phase I: Thorn-Twisted Moon The Dendro RES and Electro RES will be decreased by 30% for opponents that are under the Quickened state. This effect will be removed 2s after the Quickened state ends.

Phase II: Verdant Moon After a character deals Dendro DMG to opponents through Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Plunging Attack, Elemental Skill, or Elemental Burst, the character will gain one stack of Verdant Vigor: DMG dealt by the character will be increased by 8% for 6s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.1s. Max 6 stacks. Each stack’s duration is counted independently.

Phase III: Luxuriant Moon When a character triggers a Spread or Aggravate reaction on an opponent, a shockwave will be unleashed at the opponent’s position, dealing True DMG. A shockwave can be unleashed this way every 3s.



Other Additions

New Recipes: Sumeru’s Lambad’s Tavern: Sabz Meat Stew and Scented Meat Balls Alhaitham’s specialty: “Ideal Circumstance” Yaoyao’s specialty: “Qingce Household Dish”

New “Sumeru: The Gilded Desert – Series II” Achievement category added, new Achievements added to the “Wonders of the World” category.

New Namecards: “Alhaitham: Enlightenment”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Alhaitham “Yaoyao: Yuegui”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Yaoyao “Celebration: Lenticular Clouds”: Obtained from event “Travel Notes: Rhythm and Rhyme”: Reward obtained via the BP system “Achievement: Sandstorm”: Reward for completing all achievements under “Sumeru: The Gilded Desert – Series II”

Adds some prompts for loading screens.

New Animal: Flying Serpent

Added Sets 15–20 of “Paimon’s Paintings” chat emojis.

Adds markers for Teleport Waypoints and Domains in non-outdoor areas on the map.

The gadget “Launch Tube” and other fireworks can now be purchased from the NPC Granny Shan in Liyue Harbor.

Consecrated Scorpions and Scorpions are added to the area around the Serpent’s Head in Yashiori Island.

Tree of Dreams, Vanarana: Increase in the Level Cap of Tree of Dreams to Level 40.

Optimizations

System

In “Mystic Offering,” the selected Artifacts will not be cleared after switching the Artifact Strongbox.

In “Mystic Offering,” a second confirmation pop-up window has been added when selecting an enhanced Artifact.

Optimizes the filtering criteria of Artifacts in “Mystic Offering.”

In “Mystic Offering,” Artifacts can be selected in batches by scrolling.

Audio

Adjusts the playback logic when characters’ weather-related and standby voice-overs are triggered at the same time.

Characters

Optimizes the appearance of Yelan’s hands in her model.

Adjusts the appearance of Dori’s legs in her character illustration.

Other

Adjusts the description of the achievement “A Well-Trained Archaeologist.”

Adjusts the number of Teleport Waypoints required to unlock the achievement “Over Sandstorms and Mirages (I).” The original total number of Teleport Waypoints required to be unlocked is 26, and is now adjusted to 27 (if the achievement has been completed, the completion status of the achievement remains unchanged).

Adjusts the rules for obtaining the Elemental Resonance effects: when there are four characters in your party, or four or more characters in your party due to trial characters, Elemental Resonance will take effect as normal, with the specific Elemental Resonance effect determined by the corresponding elements of the first through fourth characters in your party (prior to the adjustment, Elemental Resonance would not take effect if a Trial Character was present).

Removed the second confirmation pop-up window for skipping the cutscene for the second phase of the “Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal” boss fight. Now, clicking “skip” will directly skip the cutscene without a need for confirmation.

Adjusts the height range for triggering some Random Events.

The Genshin Impact Version 3.4 Update also ships a lot of bug fixes, which you can see on the full and official Version 3.4 Update Details.