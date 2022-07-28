Genshin Impact: Collei Abilities, Talents, and Materials

The Dendro 4 star character Collei is expected to release on Genshin Impact 3.0. Read on for her Abilities, Talents, Constellations, and Materials.

“Sprout of Rebirth” Collei’s ascension stat is ATK%, going from 0 to 24% from level 1-90. She wields a bow, and is affiliated with the Gandharva Ville. Her birthday is on May 8th.

Collei Materials

Ascension

To fully raise Collei from level 1 to level 90, here is the full list of materials you need to farm. Note that you cannot pre-farm most of these aside from the Ranged Hilichurl drops, Mora and EXP materials as they are exclusive to Sumeru.

168 Rukkhashava Mushrooms

Primary Ascension Materials (Plumed Fungi): 1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver 9 Nagadus Emerald Fragment 9 Nagadus Emerald Chunk 9 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

Ranged Hilichurl drops: 18 Firm Arrowhead 30 Sharp Arrowhead 36 Weathered Arrowhead

Jadeplume Terrorshroom drops: 46 Majestic Hooked Beak

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Talent

Each of her battle talents require the following to be raised to level 10. Her Talent books cannot be pre-farmed as the Domain that drops it is scheduled to release on Genshin Impact 3.0.

Ranged Hilichurl drops: 6 Firm Arrowhead 22 Sharp Arrowhead 31 Weathered Arrowhead

Talent Scrolls: 3 Teachings of ??? 21 Guide to ??? 38 Philosophies of ???

Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto (Raiden Shogun) Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Tears of the Calamitous God

1 Crown

1.6525 million Mora

Collei Abilities and Talents

Normal Attack: Supplicant’s Bowmanship

Normal Attack

Perform up to 4 consecutive shots with a bow.

Charged Attack

Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG.

While aiming, Dendro energy will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged arrow will deal Dendro DMG.

Plunging Attack

Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

A fully-charged Aimed Shot can deal 124% to 294.5% ATK, from Talent level 1 to 15.

Elemental Skill: Floral Brush

Throws out a Floral Ring that deals 1 instance of Dendro DMG to targets it comes into contact with.

The Floral Ring will return after a set time, dealing Dendro DMG once again.

This is Collei’s go-to gadget for dealing with unruly wild beasts. A few good thwacks from this tool will generally improve their behavior. This same principle works just as well on evildoers.

The skill damage ramps up from 151.2% to 359.1% ATK from levels 1-15. The cooldown is 12 seconds.

Floral Brush generates three particles when it hits.

Elemental Burst: Trump-Card Kitty

Trusty Cuilein-Anbar comes to save the day!

Throws the doll named Cuilein-Anbar, causing an explosion that deals AoE Dendro DMG, creating a Cuilein-Anbar Zone. Cuilein-Anbar will bounce around within this zone, dealing AoE Dendro DMG.

“Pretty impressive, huh? … Eh? You want to know how I came up with the name Cuilein-Anbar? Uh, well, I…”

The initial explosion deals 201.82% up to 479.33% while the bounces each deal 43.25% to 102.71% ATK, from Talent level 1 to 15.

The duration of the Cuilein-Anbar Zone is 6 seconds, and the cooldown of the Burst is 15 seconds. It costs 60 Energy to cast.

Passive: Floral Sidewinder

If one of your party members has triggered Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon reactions before the Floral Ring returns, it will grant the character the Sprout effect upon return, which will continuously deal Dendro DMG equivalent to 40% of Collei’s ATK to nearby opponents for 3s.

If another Sprout effect is triggered during its initial duration, the initial effect will be removed.

Passive: The Languid Wood

When a character within the Cuilein-Anbar Zone triggers Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon reactions, the Zone’s duration will be increased by 1s.

A single Trump-Card Kitty can be extended by up to 3s.

Passive: Gliding Champion of Sumeru

Decreases gliding Stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%.

Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.

Collei Constellations

Collei’s Astrolabe name is Leptailurus Cervarius.

Deepwood Patrol

When in the party and not on the field, Collei’s Energy Recharge is increased by 20%.

Through Hill and Copse

The Passive Talent Floral Sidewinder is changed to this:

The Floral Ring will grant the character the Sprout effect from Floral Sidewinder upon return, dealing 40% of Collei’s ATK as Dendro DMG to nearby opponents for 3s.

The Floral Ring will grant the character the Sprout effect from Floral Sidewinder upon return, dealing 40% of Collei’s ATK as Dendro DMG to nearby opponents for 3s. From the moment of using Floral Brush to the moment when this instance of Sprout effect ends, if any of your party members triggers Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon reactions, the Sprout effect will be extended by 3s.

The Sprout effect can only be extended this way once. If another Sprout effect is triggered during its initial duration, the initial effect will be removed.

Requires you to have unlocked the Floral Sidewinder Passive Talent.

Scent of Summer

Increases the Level of Floral Brush by 3.

Maximum upgrade level raised to 15.

Gift of the Woods

Using Trump-Card Kitty will increase all nearby characters’ Elemental Mastery by 60 for 12s (not including Collei herself).

All Embers

Increases the Level of Trump-Card Kitty by 3.

Maximum upgrade level raised to 15.

Forest of Falling Arrows

When the Floral Ring hits, it will create a miniature Cuilein-Anbar that will deal 200% of Collei’s ATK as Dendro DMG.

Each Floral Brush can only create one such miniature Cuilein-Anbar.

Other Collei Details

Special Food – Vision

Collei’s special dish is called Vision, made from Pita Pocket.

Effect : Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2350 HP to the selected character.

: Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2350 HP to the selected character. Description: Collei’s specialty. Nutrient-rich ingredients have been stuffed inside the soft pastry shell to create a filling dish fit for those on the move. According to Collei, the cutlet in it is named “Forest Ranger’s barbecue!” … You know, this rather reminds you of a certain enthusiastic girl in red. The dish must be the embodiment of Collei’s innermost admiration.

For more Genshin Impact 3.0 news, click here.