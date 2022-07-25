Genshin Impact: Dendro Reactions Explained!

Genshin Impact 3.0 will introduce the seventh element, Dendro. With its addition comes a whole new set of Elemental Reactions.

All of the information below comes from the Beta version, and therefore are subject to changes.

Dendro Elemental Reactions

Dendro reactions are more complex compared to the other Elemental Reactions due to the presence of the Bloom Seeds and Catalyze, which allow for Reactions that involve more than two Elements.

Because of this, there are a total of seven Dendro Elemental Reactions: Burning, Bloom, Burgeon, Hyperbloom, Catalyze, Aggravate, and Spread.

Burning occurs when Pyro reacts with Dendro, and is one that we’re all familiar with at this stage. Bloom triggers when Dendro reacts with Hydro and causes Dendro Cores to spawn. These Dendro Cores explode after some time, dealing Dendro AoE damage to everything around it. Applying Pyro to the Cores will cause Burgeon, prompting an explosion with a bigger radius. Electro, on the other hand, will cause Hyperbloom, and a homing projectile shoots out of the Core.

Catalyze happens when Dendro reacts with Electro, afflicting Quicken on the target entity. These Quickened enemies can interact with Electro another time, causing Aggravate and Bonus DMG. Dendro can also be applied another time, triggering Spread instead.

Dendro plays around its numerous Elemental Reactions. This makes it a good idea to build Dendro characters around Elemental Mastery. The presence of Catalyze and Aggravate can also potentially slingshot a lot of the Electro characters into the top of the tier list.

Burning

Official Description: When Pyro meets Dendro, it triggers Burning, which continuously deals Pyro DMG until it wears off.

Burning was the only Dendro Elemental Reaction in Genshin Impact, up until Version 3.0. It deals Pyro DMG over time, which some of your characters may have been a victim of, especially in the early days. Now though, we can finally inflict Burning on enemies that aren’t Dendro Slimes, or grass. Burning lasts for 2 seconds, and overwriting the effect resets its duration.

Here’s a clip of Tighnari and Klee wreaking some havoc with Burning.

Burning reaction with Klee and Tighnari.

Burn enemies continuously for 2 seconds. Effect will reset its duration by overwriting it.#GenshinImpact #原神 #genshin #genshinleaks pic.twitter.com/e0w90Ct8Tr — nephew alt (@alt_erii) July 14, 2022

Bloom

Official Description: When creatures are affected by Hydro and Dendro, the Bloom reaction will be triggered, creating Dendro Cores.

Only a certain number of Dendro Cores can exist at the same time. If new ones are created once this limit is reached, or if the duration of the existing Dendro Cores ends, the pre-existing Dendro Cores will explode, dealing AoE Dendro DMG…

In-game Loading Screen Text: When Dendro meets Hydro, the resulting Bloom reaction will generate Dendro Cores. Only a certain number of such Dendro Cores may exist at any one time. Perhaps that is just a core principle of this element.

When Dendro meets Hydro, the resulting reaction will generate Dendro Cores. These mysterious Dendro crystallizations will undergo another layer of reactions when they come into contact with fire or electricity…

Dendro Cores explode on their own 6 seconds after spawning from a Bloom reaction. There can be a maximum of 5 Dendro Cores on the field. Spawning a Dendro Core past this number will cause the oldest Dendro Core on field to explode and deal Rupture DMG.

These Dendro Cores, when exploded, can also deal damage to allied units, albeit at a reduced rate. Based on tests done, the Rupture damage inflicted on allied units are only about 8.5% of the damage done to enemy units.

Here’s a video clip of Bloom being proc’d by Tighnari and Mona:

Bloom reaction with Mona and Tighnari.

Damage from the fruit will deal damage for both you and enemy within range.#GenshinImpact #原神 #genshin #genshinleaks pic.twitter.com/lXlGWp5xi6 — nephew alt (@alt_erii) July 14, 2022

If generating more than 5 Dendro Cores from Bloom at a time seems like a tall task, here’s Venti lending Collei and Kokomi some help:

The above clip also shows that the Cores can be sucked in by Anemo abilities.

Burgeon

Official Description: When Dendro Cores come into contact with Pyro, they will trigger Burgeon, causing even greater AoE Dendro DMG.

In-game Loading Screen Text: When Dendro Cores created by Dendro and Hydro reacting with one another encounter Pyro, they will explode violently. This is a derivative of the Bloom reaction that has been dubbed “Burgeon.”

Burgeon, like the Rupture damage, also deals damage to the player. But this is also at a reduced number at around 8.5% from testing. Burgeon also causes enemy units to get knocked back, but not allied units.

Here’s Burgeon being demonstrated with Tighnari, Mona, and Klee:

3.0 Elemental Reactions – Part 2:

Burgeon [Bloom Seed/Pyro] – Applying Pyro to the Seed causes a small explosion that deals Pyro damage around the seed.

Tested with Mona, Collei, Klee. Note: all character EM = 0#GenshinImpact #原神 #genshin #genshinleaks pic.twitter.com/trKt8tj7SS — nephew alt (@alt_erii) July 15, 2022

And a potential team composition, with Bloom being proc’d by Kamisato Ayato and Dendro Traveler then Burgeon by Thoma while being Swirled by Venti:

Hyperbloom

Official Description: Electro will cause Dendro Cores to transform into homing Sprawling Shots.

In-game Loading Screen Text: When Dendro Cores created by Dendro and Hydro reacting with one another encounter Electro, they will create Sprawling Shots. This reaction is known as Hyperbloom.



This reaction spawns “Sprawling Shots” that home in on enemies. Unfortunately there is no data on its targeting.

Hyperbloom, as demonstrated by this clip, tends to be very satisfying when being repeatedly triggered:

{3.0 Beta}

Murder team feat c4 lisa (very satisfying, wont last 10 seconds)

{STC} pic.twitter.com/bucxmGHEdl — SusAmongusLeaks (@SusAmongusLeaks) July 21, 2022

Catalyze

Official Description: When creatures are affected by Electro and Dendro, Catalyze will occur, which will render them Quickened.

Catalyze is the Elemental Reaction that was previously known as Quicken. This confusion is due to the status effect labeled ‘Quicken’ that is inflicted on enemies when Catalyze occurs. If you’re interested in the nitty-gritty math behind the scaling, the damage formula for Catalyze’s “children” reactions, Aggravate and Spread, check out this tweet.

All in all, Catalyze and Quicken aren’t as flashy as all of the other reactions, but this gives possibility to Aggravate and Spread when Quickened enemies are applied with Electro or Dendro attacks, respectively.

Aggravate

Official Description: When Quickened creatures are affected by Electro or Dendro attacks, the Aggravate or Spread reactions will occur respectively, causing them to take addition DMG.

Aggravate adds bonus damage to the Electro attack that activates it. This DMG buff scales with the Elemental Mastery of the character that proc’d Aggravate.

Fischl’s second passive talent which activates after her fourth ascension also activates Aggravate, which has the potential to push her up the character tier list:

Fun fact (for the nerds): Fischl A4 can trigger Aggravate pic.twitter.com/DnuZsw0Bdz — memetrollsXD (@memetrollsXD) July 17, 2022

For those interested in theorycrafting around Aggravate and Electro, here’s a spreadsheet of calculations for different party compositions.

Spread

Official Description: When Quickened creatures are affected by Electro or Dendro attacks, the Aggravate or Spread reactions will occur respectively, causing them to take addition DMG.

Spread works similarly as Aggravate – but instead of buffing Electro DMG it buffs the Dendro DMG that activates Spread.

Character Interactions

Some theorycrafters and testers from r/KusanaliMains have also compiled a lot of character interactions. Here are some of the interesting ones:

Dendro reactions scale off the stats of the character who most recently applied it.

Dendro Cores Targeting:

The Cores from Bloom cannot be afflicted by Electro from Beidou’s Elemental Burst.

Likewise, Yelan’s Elemental Burst also seems to ignore the Cores.

Other Electro characters, like Fischl, Lisa, and Yae can hit the Cores. Oz (from Fischl’s Elemental Skill) and Fischl’s second passive from her fourth ascension can both hit the Cores. Lisa’s Elemental Burst can also aim at the Cores. If the enemies or Cores are close enough to each other, Lisa’s C4 will cause the scaling to be quadratic. Yae’s Sesshou Sakura from her Elemental Skill can also target the Dendro Cores.

Ganyu’s Elemental Burst does not target the Cores.

Xiangling’s Guoba will target the Cores if it’s the closest entity.

Childe’s Riptide cannot hit the Cores.

Other interactions:

Burgeon and Hyperbloom scales off the Elemental Mastery of the character who most recently applied the Pyro or Electro status to the Core.

Reapplying Quicken through either of the Catalyze elements (Dendro or Electro) will refresh the duration of Quicken.

For more Genshin Impact news, click here.