Hydro Traveler is finally coming to Genshin Impact 4.0 alongside the new region Fontaine! Check out Hydro Traveler's Skills, Talents, Materials, and more here.
A persisting pattern from the start of Genshin Impact has always been the fact that the Traveler's skills have a certain mechanic similar to those belonging to the respective Archon. This has been true since Anemo Traveler and Venti, up until the Elemental synergy that both Dendro Traveler and Nahida possess. As the kit of the upcoming Hydro Archon is currently unknown, we can look to Hydro Traveler's for now to have an idea what the newest Archon would look like.
Hydro Traveler Ascension Materials
The Traveler's Ascension carries over even when they swap to a different Element. If your Traveler is already at max Ascension, you will no longer need to do it again.
The Primary Ascension Materials are gained by leveling up your Adventure Rank.
- 168 Windwheel Aster
- Primary Ascension Materials (Adventure Rank progression):
- 1 Brilliant Diamond Sliver
- 9 Brilliant Diamond Fragment
- 9 Brilliant Diamond Chunk
- 9 Brilliant Diamond Gemstone
- Hilichurl/Mitachurl/Lawachurl/Samachurl drops:
- 18 Damaged Mask
- 30 Ominous Mask
- 36 Stained Mask
- 420,000 Mora
- 412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)
Hydro Traveler Talent Materials
Talent Levels do not carry over, however. Each of Hydro Traveler's Battle Talents will requires the following to be leveled up to 10.
- Fontemer Abberant drops:
- 6 Transoceanic Pearl
- 22 Transoceanic Chunk
- 31 Kaleidoscopic Crystal
- Talent Scrolls:
- 3 Teachings of Fairness
- 4 Guide to Order
- 6 Guide to Fairness
- 11 Guide to Justice
- 6 Philosophies of Fairness
- 12 Philosophies of Justice
- 20 Philosophies of Order
- Guardian of Apep's Oasis Weekly Boss Drops:
- 6 Worldspan Fern
- 1 Crown
- 1.6525 million Mora
Hydro Traveler Skills
Normal Attack: Foreign Stream
Normal Attack
- Performs up to 5 rapid strikes.
Charged Attack
- Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.
Plunging Attack
- Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.
Elemental Skill – Aquacrest Saber
Unleashes a torrent that can cleanse the world.
Press
- Sends a Torrent Surge forward that will deal Hydro DMG to opponents it comes into contact with.
Hold
- Enter Aiming Mode and constantly fire off Dewdrops in the direction in which you are aiming, dealing Hydro DMG to opponents they hit.
When the skill ends, it will send a Torrent Surge forward that will deal Hydro DMG to opponents it comes into contact with.
- Suffusion: When the Traveler's HP is higher than 50%, they will continuously lose HP and cause Dewdrop DMG to increase based on their HP.
Arkhe: Pneuma
- At certain intervals, after using Torrent Surge, this skill will unleash a Spiritbreath Thorn that pierces opponents, dealing Pneuma-aligned Hydro DMG.
You studied the ripples in the water with Paimon.
|Lv1
|Lv2
|Lv3
|Lv4
|Lv5
|Lv6
|Lv7
|Lv8
|Lv9
|Lv10
|Lv11
|Lv12
|Lv13
|Lv14
|Lv15
|Torrent Surge DMG
|189.28%
|203.48%
|217.67%
|236.6%
|250.8%
|264.99%
|283.92%
|302.85%
|321.78%
|340.7%
|359.63%
|378.56%
|402.22%
|425.88%
|449.54%
|Dewdrop DMG
|32.8%
|35.26%
|37.72%
|41%
|43.46%
|45.92%
|49.2%
|52.48%
|55.76%
|59.04%
|62.32%
|65.6%
|69.7%
|73.8%
|77.9%
|Spiritbreath Thorn DMG
|32.8%
|35.26%
|37.72%
|41%
|43.46%
|45.92%
|49.2%
|52.48%
|55.76%
|59.04%
|62.32%
|65.6%
|69.7%
|73.8%
|77.9%
|Spiritbreath Thorn Interval
|9s
|9s
|9s
|9s
|9s
|9s
|9s
|9s
|9s
|9s
|9s
|9s
|9s
|9s
|9s
|Suffusion HP Cost
|4% Max HP
|4% Max HP
|4% Max HP
|4% Max HP
|4% Max HP
|4% Max HP
|4% Max HP
|4% Max HP
|4% Max HP
|4% Max HP
|4% Max HP
|4% Max HP
|4% Max HP
|4% Max HP
|4% Max HP
|Suffusion DMG Bonus
|0.64% Max HP
|0.69% Max HP
|0.74% Max HP
|0.8% Max HP
|0.85% Max HP
|0.9% Max HP
|0.96% Max HP
|1.02% Max HP
|1.09% Max HP
|1.15% Max HP
|1.22% Max HP
|1.28% Max HP
|1.36% Max HP
|1.44% Max HP
|1.52% Max HP
|Hold Duration
|Max 6s
|Max 6s
|Max 6s
|Max 6s
|Max 6s
|Max 6s
|Max 6s
|Max 6s
|Max 6s
|Max 6s
|Max 6s
|Max 6s
|Max 6s
|Max 6s
|Max 6s
|CD
|10s
|10s
|10s
|10s
|10s
|10s
|10s
|10s
|10s
|10s
|10s
|10s
|10s
|10s
|10s
Elemental Burst – Rising Waters
Unleashes a slow-moving floating bubble that deals continuous Hydro DMG to nearby opponents.
You studied the ebb and flow of the tides with Paimon.
|
Passive Talents
Spotless Waters
- After the Dewdrop fired by the Hold Mode of the Aquacrest Saber hits an opponent, a Sourcewater Droplet will be generated near to the Traveler. If the Traveler picks it up, they will restore 7% HP.
- 1 Droplet can be created this way every second, and each use of Aquacrest Saber can create 4 Droplets at most.
Clear Waters
- If HP has been consumed via Suffusion while using the Hold Mode Aquacrest Saber, the Torrent Surge at the skill's end will deal Bonus DMG equal to 45% of the total HP the Traveler has consumed in this skill use via Suffusion.
- The maximum DMG Bonus that can be gained this way is 5,000.
Hydro Traveler Constellations
Swelling Lake
- Picking up a Sourcewater Droplet will restore 2 Energy to the Traveler.
- Requires the Passive Talent “Spotless Waters.”
Trickling Purity
- The Movement SPD of Rising Waters' bubble will be decreased by
- 30%, and its duration increased by 3s.
Turbulent Ripples
- Increases the Level of Aquacrest Saber by 3.
- Maximum upgrade level is 15.
Pouring Descent
- When using Aquacrest Saber, an Aquacrest Aegis that can absorb 10% of the Traveler's Max HP in DMG will be created and will absorb Hydro DMG with 250% effectiveness. It will persist until the Traveler finishes using the skill.
- Once every 2s, after a Dewdrop hits an opponent, if the Traveler is being protected by Aquacrest Aegis, the DMG Absorption of the Aegis will be restored to 10% of the Traveler's Max HP. If the Traveler is not presently being protected by an Aegis, one will be redeployed.
Churning Whirlpool
- Increases the Level of Rising Waters by 3.
- Maximum upgrade level is 15.
Tides of Justice
- When the Traveler picks up a Sourcewater Droplet, they will restore HP to the nearest party member with the lowest HP percentage remaining based on 6% of their Max HP.
The information above is not official information and is subject to changes. Taken from Honey Hunter.