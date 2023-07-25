Hydro Traveler is finally coming to Genshin Impact 4.0 alongside the new region Fontaine! Check out Hydro Traveler's Skills, Talents, Materials, and more here.

A persisting pattern from the start of Genshin Impact has always been the fact that the Traveler's skills have a certain mechanic similar to those belonging to the respective Archon. This has been true since Anemo Traveler and Venti, up until the Elemental synergy that both Dendro Traveler and Nahida possess. As the kit of the upcoming Hydro Archon is currently unknown, we can look to Hydro Traveler's for now to have an idea what the newest Archon would look like.

Hydro Traveler Ascension Materials

The Traveler's Ascension carries over even when they swap to a different Element. If your Traveler is already at max Ascension, you will no longer need to do it again.

The Primary Ascension Materials are gained by leveling up your Adventure Rank.

168 Windwheel Aster

Primary Ascension Materials (Adventure Rank progression): 1 Brilliant Diamond Sliver 9 Brilliant Diamond Fragment 9 Brilliant Diamond Chunk 9 Brilliant Diamond Gemstone

Hilichurl/Mitachurl/Lawachurl/Samachurl drops: 18 Damaged Mask 30 Ominous Mask 36 Stained Mask

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Hydro Traveler Talent Materials

Talent Levels do not carry over, however. Each of Hydro Traveler's Battle Talents will requires the following to be leveled up to 10.

Fontemer Abberant drops: 6 Transoceanic Pearl 22 Transoceanic Chunk 31 Kaleidoscopic Crystal

Talent Scrolls: 3 Teachings of Fairness 4 Guide to Order 6 Guide to Fairness 11 Guide to Justice 6 Philosophies of Fairness 12 Philosophies of Justice 20 Philosophies of Order

Guardian of Apep's Oasis Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Worldspan Fern

1 Crown

1.6525 million Mora

Hydro Traveler Skills

Normal Attack: Foreign Stream

Normal Attack

Performs up to 5 rapid strikes.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill – Aquacrest Saber

Unleashes a torrent that can cleanse the world.

Press

Sends a Torrent Surge forward that will deal Hydro DMG to opponents it comes into contact with.

Hold

Enter Aiming Mode and constantly fire off Dewdrops in the direction in which you are aiming, dealing Hydro DMG to opponents they hit.

When the skill ends, it will send a Torrent Surge forward that will deal Hydro DMG to opponents it comes into contact with.

When the skill ends, it will send a Torrent Surge forward that will deal Hydro DMG to opponents it comes into contact with. Suffusion: When the Traveler's HP is higher than 50%, they will continuously lose HP and cause Dewdrop DMG to increase based on their HP.

Arkhe: Pneuma

At certain intervals, after using Torrent Surge, this skill will unleash a Spiritbreath Thorn that pierces opponents, dealing Pneuma-aligned Hydro DMG.

You studied the ripples in the water with Paimon.

Lv1 Lv2 Lv3 Lv4 Lv5 Lv6 Lv7 Lv8 Lv9 Lv10 Lv11 Lv12 Lv13 Lv14 Lv15 Torrent Surge DMG 189.28% 203.48% 217.67% 236.6% 250.8% 264.99% 283.92% 302.85% 321.78% 340.7% 359.63% 378.56% 402.22% 425.88% 449.54% Dewdrop DMG 32.8% 35.26% 37.72% 41% 43.46% 45.92% 49.2% 52.48% 55.76% 59.04% 62.32% 65.6% 69.7% 73.8% 77.9% Spiritbreath Thorn DMG 32.8% 35.26% 37.72% 41% 43.46% 45.92% 49.2% 52.48% 55.76% 59.04% 62.32% 65.6% 69.7% 73.8% 77.9% Spiritbreath Thorn Interval 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s Suffusion HP Cost 4% Max HP 4% Max HP 4% Max HP 4% Max HP 4% Max HP 4% Max HP 4% Max HP 4% Max HP 4% Max HP 4% Max HP 4% Max HP 4% Max HP 4% Max HP 4% Max HP 4% Max HP Suffusion DMG Bonus 0.64% Max HP 0.69% Max HP 0.74% Max HP 0.8% Max HP 0.85% Max HP 0.9% Max HP 0.96% Max HP 1.02% Max HP 1.09% Max HP 1.15% Max HP 1.22% Max HP 1.28% Max HP 1.36% Max HP 1.44% Max HP 1.52% Max HP Hold Duration Max 6s Max 6s Max 6s Max 6s Max 6s Max 6s Max 6s Max 6s Max 6s Max 6s Max 6s Max 6s Max 6s Max 6s Max 6s CD 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s

Elemental Burst – Rising Waters

Unleashes a slow-moving floating bubble that deals continuous Hydro DMG to nearby opponents.

You studied the ebb and flow of the tides with Paimon.

Lv1 Lv2 Lv3 Lv4 Lv5 Lv6 Lv7 Lv8 Lv9 Lv10 Lv11 Lv12 Lv13 Lv14 Lv15 Skill DMG 101.87% 109.51% 117.15% 127.33% 134.97% 142.61% 152.8% 162.99% 173.17% 183.36% 193.55% 203.73% 216.47% 229.2% 241.93% Duration 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s CD 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s Energy Cost 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80

Passive Talents

Spotless Waters

After the Dewdrop fired by the Hold Mode of the Aquacrest Saber hits an opponent, a Sourcewater Droplet will be generated near to the Traveler. If the Traveler picks it up, they will restore 7% HP.

1 Droplet can be created this way every second, and each use of Aquacrest Saber can create 4 Droplets at most.

Clear Waters

If HP has been consumed via Suffusion while using the Hold Mode Aquacrest Saber, the Torrent Surge at the skill's end will deal Bonus DMG equal to 45% of the total HP the Traveler has consumed in this skill use via Suffusion.

The maximum DMG Bonus that can be gained this way is 5,000.

Hydro Traveler Constellations

Swelling Lake

Picking up a Sourcewater Droplet will restore 2 Energy to the Traveler.

Requires the Passive Talent “Spotless Waters.”

Trickling Purity

The Movement SPD of Rising Waters' bubble will be decreased by

30%, and its duration increased by 3s.

Turbulent Ripples

Increases the Level of Aquacrest Saber by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Pouring Descent

When using Aquacrest Saber, an Aquacrest Aegis that can absorb 10% of the Traveler's Max HP in DMG will be created and will absorb Hydro DMG with 250% effectiveness. It will persist until the Traveler finishes using the skill.

Once every 2s, after a Dewdrop hits an opponent, if the Traveler is being protected by Aquacrest Aegis, the DMG Absorption of the Aegis will be restored to 10% of the Traveler's Max HP. If the Traveler is not presently being protected by an Aegis, one will be redeployed.

Churning Whirlpool

Increases the Level of Rising Waters by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Tides of Justice

When the Traveler picks up a Sourcewater Droplet, they will restore HP to the nearest party member with the lowest HP percentage remaining based on 6% of their Max HP.

The information above is not official information and is subject to changes. Taken from Honey Hunter.