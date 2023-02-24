The Sumeru roster grows further with Kaveh being a confirmed playable character in Genshin Impact!

“Empyrean Reflection” Kaveh Reveal

Kaveh ‧ Empyrean Reflection Renowned Sumeru Architect A renowned architect from Sumeru, known as the Light of Kshahrewar. He is one of the most high-profile figures in the industry.#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse #Kaveh pic.twitter.com/O3pqumacZt — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) February 24, 2023

Kaveh hasn’t been known to Genshin Impact players for long, as he only started being mentioned in the latter parts of the Sumeru Archon Quest. His appearance happened much later. Despite his existence being revealed relatively recently, Kaveh has captivated the hearts of the community with his cool demeanor and unique relationship with Alhaitham. Now, more will be known about Kaveh as he becomes a playable character.

He is a Dendro character, confirmed by the official Genshin Impact accounts on his reveal posts. His astrolabe name is Paradisaea, meaning “paradise.”

According to unofficial sources, Kaveh will be a 4-star character and will wield a Claymore.

Kaveh Official Introduction – “Knowledge of comprehension, benevolence, and aesthetics”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Mainstream Sumeru academia tends to hide a certain fact from time to time, which is that for some people, talent can occasionally be more of a burden instead. Nevertheless, this view can also be but an excuse. In truth, it is your character that determines your destiny first and foremost. The aforementioned ideas are the sort that Kaveh will persistently rebut.”

— Alhaitham

A renowned architect from Sumeru, known as the Light of Kshahrewar. He is one of the most high-profile figures in the industry.

As a designer and an outstanding alumnus, Kaveh has quite the reputation among Akademiya students and is idolized as a role model by the students of Kshahrewar. Unfortunately, his career is not as plain-sailing as people imagine. The same can be said for many other facets of his life.

Titles, rumors, fame, and reputation… These are all mere by-products of his work. Equipped with astounding professional design skills, Kaveh puts his heart and soul into his work and is imbued with ideals and pursuits for aesthetics and architectonics. Designers are not in charge of the construction’s final execution, yet they hold responsibility for all its aspects. Thus, be it design details, safety and security, or practicality, no effort may be spared in ensuring the quality of each aspect. On top of that, being one of the best in his field, Kaveh pays additional attention to the aesthetic and human elements that he is concerned about throughout the process. For him, designs that are completely divorced from reality should be classified as fantasy, whereas a building that is actually put into construction must have practical value.

That said, it is rather inconceivable that such an extraordinary architect could have been rendered bankrupt by a single project. Fortunately, very few know about this matter, and most of them keep it a secret. As for Kaveh himself, he is deathly afraid that the secret of his bankruptcy might ever leak out. It is thus fair to say that he is not really living his ideal life.