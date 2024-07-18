Yet another new Xianzhou character has been revealed! Here are the details of the Moze drip marketing and official reveal for Honkai Star Rail (HSR).

“Some people are silent because they have no desires. Some are silent because they have no thoughts. I am silent only because I do not wish to speak.”

A Shadow Guard of the Yaoqing. He is reticent and silent, always acting on his own. As an expert in intelligence services and other affairs that must remain obscure, Moze rarely shows himself before others. The moment he shows his true capacities is usually the moment for his enemies to face death. He has a wealth of knowledge regarding methods of assassination and seems to have an extraordinary obsession with tidiness and cleanliness.

First teased during the Version 2.3 Livestream, we finally have more information about who Moze is.

When will Moze be playable in Honkai Star Rail?

Moze is a 4-star Lightning character on the Path of The Hunt. He's expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.5. This update is expected to go live on September 10, 2024.

As for how to unlock him, players will need to roll for him like the other 4-star characters in the game. As he is a 4-star, however, he will likely be added to the game's standard banner after his rate-up. This allows players to get more copies of him.

Who are the Moze Voice Actors?

For the English voiceover, Moze is voiced by Chris Niosi. His other notable roles include Therion from Octopath Traveler, Ryuji and Ryuichi from River City Girls 2, and Karna from the Fate/Apocrypha anime.

For the Japanese voiceover, Sakata Shogo provides his voice to Moze. His other notable roles include Lodi from Granblue Fantasy, Edouard Rouquier from Tales of Luminaria, and Aki Hayakawa from Chainsaw Man.

Additionally, Huang Jinze and Choi Hyun-sik voice Moze in the Chinese and Korean voiceovers respectively.

That's all the information we have so far about Moze in HSR thanks to his drip marketing and official reveal. Again, he's expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.5, expected to go live on September 10, 2024.

