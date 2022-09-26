Genshin Impact: Nahida Official Reveal

HoYoverse has posted the Nahida reveal earlier today. Also known as Lesser Lord Kusanali, she will be a playable character in Genshin Impact Version 3.2.

Nahida Announcement

Nahida ‧ Physic of Purity

Lesser Lord Kusanali Lesser Lord Kusanali dwelt deep in the Sanctuary of Surasthana. She had never really been in the limelight, nor had she even been mentioned much.

We already met Nahida in the Version 3.0 Archon Quest and learned about her real identity as Lesser Lord Kusanali and therefore the Dendro Archon. Her title, “Physic of Purity,” is something we might get to know more about after furthering the Archon Quest. Nahida will be the game’s fourth playable Archon once she is added to the game on Version 3.2.

◆ Nahida

◆ Physic of Purity

◆ Lesser Lord Kusanali

◆ Dendro

◆ Sapientia Oromasdis#GenshinImpact #Nahida pic.twitter.com/ZmRvfCQKcu — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) September 26, 2022

Nahida, being Sumeru’s Archon, has to be related to wisdom in some way. This is reflected in her Astrolabe name “Sapientia Oromasdis,” where sapientia is Latin for wisdom. The other pieces of information, save her “Physic of Purity” title are things we already knew before.

Description

Lesser Lord Kusanali dwelt deep in the Sanctuary of Surasthana. She had never really been in the limelight, nor had she even been mentioned much.

Always learning something new, she constantly strove to become a worthy archon who could guide her people as soon as possible.

If the threat of forbidden knowledge were not pressing so near, would she not desire to take a short break and see Sumeru and those who live in it with her own eyes?

As things stood, she could only see the myriad, vibrant sights the world had to offer in dreams.

Within the meditative silence of her soul, she made companions of the sunlight and the breeze, struck up friendships with humans and animals, told stories, played, and sang songs she had only just learned…

She poured the loveliest of yearnings into her dreamscape, but no matter how bustling the nights, when day came, all things about her would return to silence once more.

She gradually arose. Even through her sleepiness, solitude struck like an icy tide, causing her to hug her shoulders tightly.

—That which fully awakened her was an inconspicuous yet abnormal noise that sounded within Akasha.

“Ah. So it was a dream within a dream…”

“One might say she pays too much attention or dotes on people too much… But while her actions can be flawed, I believe her sense of responsibility as Sumeru’s deity to be a commendable thing. Ah, that the youngest of gods should be thus, while a certain other person, by contrast, should be so prone to hysterics…” — Chief Justice Neuvillette of Fontaine

If you’ve already played through the Sumeru Archon Quest, then you already know that the region is divided between Greater Lord Rukkhadevata and the Lesser Lord Kusanali, causing the latter to not have more influence than an Archon should have as a deity.

The second quote is from a character previously unheard of: Chief Justice Neuvillette. Right now, the only thing we know about them is that she is from Fontaine, which only raises more question marks as we know next to nothing about this region. If they are important enough to have their opinion of Nahida on the teaser, then perhaps we may see more of them in the future. This Chief Justice might even be playable, but it is still too early to say.

If Nahida is anything like the previous Archons, she will be built as a support character at C0. It might be justifiable to expect that she gains DPS capabilities at further constellations, especially at C2 and of course, C6.

