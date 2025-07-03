Ben McLemore, the former No. 7 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, was found guilty Thursday of rape and sexual abuse stemming from an incident at a party in Lake Oswego in October 2021. The verdict capped a gripping 11-day trial in Clackamas County that featured testimony from McLemore, his accuser, and two of his former Portland Trail Blazers teammates, per KGW.

Jurors, made up of eight men and four women, deliberated for roughly 10 hours before returning guilty verdicts on all but one of the charges: first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and one count of second-degree sexual abuse. He was acquitted of the second charge of sexual abuse.

The victim, who was 21 at the time, told the court she was heavily intoxicated and unable to give consent. The assault happened at a party hosted by McLemore’s then-Blazers teammate, Robert Covington. McLemore, now 32, testified that he was also drunk during the encounter but insisted the sex was consensual. He admitted there was no conversation with the woman before, during, or after the act and that he left the house immediately afterward.

“There’s absolutely no confusion in this case,” said prosecutor Scott Healy in closing arguments. “When you look at all the surrounding circumstances and you assess the evidence in this case, I submit to you that the defendant is guilty.” Defense attorney Lisa Maxfield argued otherwise, framing the encounter as two people drinking and making a mutual, if clouded, decision. “The only reasonable verdict in a case like that is not guilty,” she told the jury.

A dramatic fall from the league

McLemore spent nine seasons in the NBA after being selected by the Sacramento Kings in 2013. Known for his shooting ability and athleticism, he bounced between several teams including the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Portland Trail Blazers. During his lone season with Portland in 2021-22, he averaged 10.2 points per game while appearing in 64 games, including six starts. That year marked his final stint in the NBA.

Following his time in the league, Ben McLemore pursued professional basketball opportunities overseas, playing in leagues across China, Turkey, and Europe. But his career and legacy are now overshadowed by the verdict handed down in Clackamas County.