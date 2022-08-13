Genshin Impact Shortened Next Versions: Here’s What That Means

The recent Genshin Impact 3.0 Special Program Livestream revealed that Versions 3.0 and a few more after will run for a shortened period.

An official post was made in the Genshin Impact Official HoYoLAB page confirming the affected Versions:

In future Versions 3.0 – 3.2, the version duration will be adjusted to 5 weeks.

At the same time, the project team will adjust the version content plan accordingly, without reducing the gameplay content of each version.

*During Version 3.0 – 3.2, the experience required for each BP Level of the Battle Pass system will be adjusted to 900 (originally 1,000).

Version Update Schedule Preview at a Glance:

Version 3.0 – expected to be updated on August 24, 2022

Version 3.1 – expected to be updated on September 28, 2022

Version 3.2 – expected to be updated on November 2, 2022

Version 3.3 – expected to be updated on December 7, 2022

Genshin Impact Shortened Versions: Why?

While not confirmed, it’s widely accepted that this is due to the delay of Version 2.7. This updated schedule places the timeline back in track and takes back the three weeks from the delay.

As the post suggests, the Battle Pass progression will be made slightly easier, which means you only need 36,000 experience to complete it instead of the current 40,000. It’s unclear whether the weekly limit of 10,000 will remain as such, or if it will also be lessened to 9,000.

This shortening also confirms previous leaks that suggested that the second phase banners will only run for a reduced amount of 2 weeks instead of 3. The first phase banners remains unchanged at 3 weeks, according to the leak.

Another possibility for the banners is that the first phase and second phase banners will overlap for a week, although this is less likely to happen than the above scenario.

The post said that the gameplay content will not be reduced for each version, and this is reinforced by the revealed events during the Genshin Impact 3.0 Special Program Livestream. The number of the events and its rewards remain the same.

This updated schedule also lines up the expected date for Version 3.1 and Genshin Impact’s second anniversary, perfect for introducing the rewards, events, and more. The character Tighnari (5* Dendro Bow) will also join the Standard Banner pool in Version 3.1.

