Wriothesley has been officially revealed as a playable character! He is expected to be playable on Genshin Impact Version 4.1, as our journey through Fontaine ramps up.

“Emissary of Solitary Iniquity” Wriothesley Reveal

#GenshinImpactFontaine #Wriothesley

"Navia, do you remember when I refused the title of 'Baron' bestowed upon me by the Palais Mermonia a few years back? Well, that's beside the point. Today, I finally met the Administrator of the Fortress of Meropide. I had always assumed that… pic.twitter.com/HQb9hP9tdg — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 14, 2023

Wriothesley's first official appearance was on the Overture Teaser: The Final Feast about a month before Fontaine's official release. It seems players will not be waiting for too long to play against him as he's expected to be playable by Version 4.1, scheduled for September 27th, 2023, if the timing of the Wriothesley reveal is anything to go by.

As a playable character, he is the holder of a Cryo vision. Unofficial sources suggest he will be a 5-star character and will use Catalysts.

His Astrolabe name is “Cerberus,” and his affiliation is the “Lord of the Fortress of Meropide.”

Who are the Wriothesley voice actors?

For the English voiceover, Joe Zieja plays Wriothesley. His previous roles across anime and games include Claude von Riegan from the Fire Emblem series, Cesar from Just Cause 4, and Fox McCloud from Star Fox Zero: The Battle Begins.

For the Japanese voiceover, the prominent Daisuke Ono takes on the role. He is also Jing Yuan in Honkai: Star Rail, Shintaro Midorima in Kuroko's basketball, Jotaro Kujo in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and more.

Wriotheseley Official Introduction: Guilty waters run deep

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Administrator of the Fortress of Meropide”

— If Wriothesley needed a namecard, this would suffice.

No foreword, and no epilogue. Just like that place of exiled convicts he's in charge of, standing there silently at the bottom of the sea.

Despite its discretion, as a resting place for criminals, the Fortress of Meropide harbors a network of conflicting interests that would have a corrupting influence on many.

But even if someone was bent on infiltrating this place, they'd soon be swallowed up like breadcrumbs in a bowl of soup.

Some have lauded His Grace's aptitude for taking care of thorny problems. Hearing such praise, Wriothesley would simply lower his teacup… and pick up his newspaper.

“You've got the wrong end of the stick. They just wanted somewhere to lead well-ordered lives, and I gave them the ‘tranquility' they required.”

Wriothesley will be playable on Genshin Impact Version 4.1, scheduled on September 27th, 2023.