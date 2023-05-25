Learn everything about Yae Miko, including her Skills, Talents, Materials, and more here! She is not just the Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine, but also the editor-in-chief of the Yae Publishing House.

Kirara Details

“I have witnessed the Kitsune’s majesty in the moonlit forest. She has a myriad of forms, revealing the unknown and the unseen… just as how fate shines on me and the endless world.” – Raiden Ei

“Astute Amusement” Yae Miko is a 5-star Electro Catalyst character, released on Genshin Impact Version 2.5 after a long time of being an NPC and an important character throughout the Traveler’s journey in Inazuma.

Her constellation is called Divina Vulpes, directly translating to “Divine Fox” which reflects her character perfectly. Her birthday is on June 27th. She’s voiced by Ratana on the English voiceover, who also voiced Leonie in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, along with Vesti and Scarlet in Goddess of Victory: NIKKE. Her Japanese voice actress is Ayane Sakura, who also voiced Yae Sakura in Honkai Impact 3rd, Clarisse from Granblue Fantasy, and Ochaco Uraraka from My Hero Academia.

Her Ascension stat is CRIT Rate, earning up to 19.2% on her final ascension.

Yae Miko Ascension Materials

168 Sea Ganoderma

Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Electro Hypostases, Thunder Manifestations, and Electro Regisvines): 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver 9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment 9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

Nobushi drops: 18 Old Handguard 30 Kageuchi Handguard 36 Famed Handguard

Bathysmal Vishap Herd drops: 46 Dragonheir’s False Fin

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Yae Miko Talent Materials

Each of Yae Miko’s three battle talents requires the following materials to be upgraded to Talent Level 10.

Nobushi drops: 6 Old Handguard 22 Kageuchi Handguard 31 Famed Handguard

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Light 21 Guide to Light 38 Philosophies of Light

Guardian of Eternity (Raiden Shogun) Weekly Boss Drops: 6 The Meaning of Aeons

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Yae Miko Skills

Normal Attack: Spirit Fox Sin-Eater

Normal Attack

Summons forth kitsune spirits, initiating a maximum of 3 attacks that deal Electro DMG.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to deal AoE Electro DMG after a short casting time.

Plunging Attack

Plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in her path with thunderous might. Deals AoE Electro DMG upon impact with the ground.

Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura

To Yae, such dull tasks as can be accomplished by driving spirits out need not be done personally.

Moves swiftly, leaving a Sesshou Sakura behind.

Sesshou Sakura:

Periodically strikes one nearby opponent with lightning, dealing Electro DMG

When there are other Sesshou Sakura nearby, their level will increase, boosting the DMG dealt by these lightning strikes.

This skill has three charges.

A maximum of 3 Sesshou Sakura can exist simultaneously. The initial level of each Sesshou Sakura is 1, and the initial highest level each sakura can reach is 3. If a new Sesshou Sakura is created too close to an existing one, the existing one will be destroyed.

“The kitsune spirits sealed in the branches are all yakan who stooped to preying upon humans. The yakan are two grades lower than us Sky Kitsune, and so, I hardly see the problem with… asking that they do my bidding. Now, this doesn’t mean that you humans should go learning from our grading systems, no indeed — and as for which of us, kitsune or human, is higher up in the pecking order… Heh, wouldn’t you like to know?”

Lv1 Lv2 Lv3 Lv4 Lv5 Lv6 Lv7 Lv8 Lv9 Lv10 Lv11 Lv12 Lv13 Lv14 Lv15 Sesshou Sakura DMG: Level 1 60.67% 65.22% 69.77% 75.84% 80.39% 84.94% 91.01% 97.08% 103.14% 109.21% 115.28% 121.34% 128.93% 136.51% 144.1% Sesshou Sakura DMG: Level 2 75.84% 81.53% 87.22% 94.8% 100.49% 106.18% 113.76% 121.34% 128.93% 136.51% 144.1% 151.68% 161.16% 170.64% 180.12% Sesshou Sakura DMG: Level 3 94.8% 101.91% 109.02% 118.5% 125.61% 132.72% 142.2% 151.68% 161.16% 170.64% 180.12% 189.6% 201.45% 213.3% 225.15% Sesshou Sakura DMG: Level 4 118.5% 127.39% 136.28% 148.13% 157.01% 165.9% 177.75% 189.6% 201.45% 213.3% 225.15% 237% 251.81% 266.62% 281.44% Duration 14s 14s 14s 14s 14s 14s 14s 14s 14s 14s 14s 14s 14s 14s 14s CD 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s

Elemental Burst: Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin

Legends of “kitsunetsuki,” or the manifestation of a kitsune’s might, are common in Inazuma’s folktales. One that particularly captures the imagination is that of the Sky Kitsune, said to cause lightning to fall down upon the foes of the Grand Narukami Shrine. Summons a lightning strike, dealing AoE Electro DMG.

When she uses this skill, Yae Miko will unseal nearby Sesshou Sakura, destroying their outer forms and transforming them into Tenko Thunderbolts that descend from the skies, dealing AoE Electro DMG. Each Sesshou Sakura destroyed in this way will create one Tenko Thunderbolt.

Only at times like these will Yae reveal her Sky Kitsune form and wield lightning itself. None have seen the Lady Guuji’s tails and lived to tell the story… so remember, as far as you are concerned, Lady Yae does not have a tail.

Lv1 Lv2 Lv3 Lv4 Lv5 Lv6 Lv7 Lv8 Lv9 Lv10 Lv11 Lv12 Lv13 Lv14 Lv15 Skill DMG 260% 279.5% 299% 325% 344.5% 364% 390% 416% 442% 468% 494% 520% 552.5% 585% 617.5% Tenko Thunderbolt DMG 333.82% 358.85% 383.89% 417.27% 442.31% 467.34% 500.72% 534.11% 567.49% 600.87% 634.25% 667.63% 709.36% 751.09% 792.81% CD 22s 22s 22s 22s 22s 22s 22s 22s 22s 22s 22s 22s 22s 22s 22s Energy Cost 90 90 90 90 90 90 90 90 90 90 90 90 90 90 90

Passive Talents

Meditations of a Yako

Has a 25% chance to get 1 regional Character Talent Material (base material excluded) when crafting. The rarity is that of the base material.

The Shrine’s Sacred Shade

When casting Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin, each Sesshou Sakura destroyed resets the cooldown for 1 charge of Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura.

Enlightened Blessing

Every point of Elemental Mastery Yae Miko possesses will increase Sesshou Sakura DMG by 0.15%.

Yae Miko Constellations

Yakan Offering

Each time Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin activates a Tenko Thunderbolt, Yae Miko will restore 8 Elemental Energy for herself.

Fox’s Mooncall Fox’s Mooncall

Sesshou Sakura start at Level 2 when created, their max level is increased to 4, and their attack range is increased by 60%.

The Seven Glamours The Seven Glamours

Increases the Level of Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Sakura Channeling Sakura Channeling

When Sesshou Sakura lightning hits opponents, the Electro DMG Bonus of all nearby party members is increased by 20% for 5s.

Mischievous Teasing Mischievous Teasing

Increases the Level of Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Forbidden Art: Daisesshou Forbidden Art: Daisesshou

The Sesshou Sakura’s attacks will ignore 60% of the opponents’ DEF.

Other Yae Miko Details

Character Introduction

The Grand Narukami Shrine’s head shrine maiden and a descendant of Kitsune lineage, Eternity’s servant and friend… and the intimidating editor-in-chief of Yae Publishing House, a publisher of light novels.

There’s no need to uncover her every facet, as they are all reflective of Yae Miko. Yet, all the same, they are not revealing of her true nature.

Like fragments of a mirror, each attitude reflects a different version of her. By being enveloped in many identities, she has become a brilliant diamond surrounded by countless mirrors.

There are hundreds of facets: solemn or cheerful, sympathetic or aloof.

No one knows the truth, just as how no one can easily spot a kitsune brushing past passers-by in the mystic woods.

But if the kitsune watches humans, where will her destiny lead?

Yae Miko’s Special Dish is called Fukuuchi Udon, made by cooking Udon Noodles with Yae Miko.

Description: Yae Miko’s specialty. The Fried Tofu in here is specially made by the solemn Lady Kitsune. It is said that if you eat it all at one go with sincerity in your heart, you will have the protection of the Great Kitsune — misfortune shall flee and fortune abound!

Her Outfit is called Miko’s Instruction.