The Georgetown basketball program will begin to look different after parting ways with head coach Patrick Ewing, and the changes continue with Primo Spears entering the transfer portal and testing NBA draft waters, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

Primo Spears intends on returning to school, and he released a statement on entering the portal.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for allowing me to play the game I love,” Spears said in a statement to On3. “Without his guidance I would be lost. I want to thank my support team in my mom, pops and family for being behind me through this journey every step of the way. I want to thank Georgetown coaches and staff or believing in me and giving me an opportunity to compete for their university. With that being said, I will be putting my name in this years NBA draft with the intent to come back and enter the transfer portal. I’m super excited an eager to see what God has in store for me ahead.”

This is the second time entering the portal for Spears, who played his freshman year at Duquesne and averaged 12.7 points per game. When transferring to the Georgetown basketball program, he was supposed to be one of the impact transfers this season for the Hoyas, along with Qudus Wahab and Akok Akok. Qudus Wahab originally transferred out of Georgetown to play at Maryland, but returned this season. Akok Akok transferred from UConn to Georgetown after a career that was impacted by injuries. Spears averaged 16 points per game at Georgetown.

Now, Georgetown is looking for a new coach. There are some names being thrown out, but we don’t have an indication of who will be the next coach. That is something we will have to wait to hear about as we get deeper into the NCAA Tournament. Georgetown hopes to return to prominence with its next coaching hire.