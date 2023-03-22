Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Ed Cooley was introduced as the new Georgetown basketball coach, and he made it clear that he has ambitious goals for the program, according to John Fanta of Fox Sports.

“I promise you we’re going to win games,” Ed Cooley said, via Fanta. “We’re not going to win a little. We’re going to win a lot.”

Cooley left the Providence basketball program to coach Georgetown basketball, a controversial move because he is moving to an in-conference rival. Cooley also said that Georgetown will win a national championship in his time.

“Ian Eagle will be talking to me when Georgetown wins a national championship,” Cooley said, via Fanta.

Georgetown is moving on from Patrick Ewing, who was a legendary player for Georgetown, but was unsuccessful as head coach of the program. The Hoyas went 7-25 in the 2022-2023 season, and went 2-18 in conference play. In the 2021-2022 season, Georgetown went winless in the Big East.

Cooley built up a great reputation for what he did in his time as coach of the Providence basketball program. He built them up to be one of the better teams in the Big East by the end of his tenure. In the 2021-2022 season, the Friars won the Big East regular-season title for the first time in the school’s history.

For Cooley to leave Providence, he needed to believe he would have a great opportunity, according to Fanta. He believes Georgetown is that.

“It is Divine Providence that I’m here,” Cooley said, via Fanta. “I needed a change. I wouldn’t change unless it provided an unbelievable opportunity.”

Cooley hopes to resurrect a Georgetown program to its former glory.