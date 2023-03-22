Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After 12 years as the head coach of the Providence men’s basketball team, Ed Cooley left the Friars to take the same role at Georgetown. Providence has now replaced Cooley, bringing in a mid major head coach on the rise to fill the position.

The Friars have hired Kim English as their next head coach, via Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. English had been the head coach at George Mason for the past two seasons.

While English has only been a head coach over the past two seasons, George Mason showed rapid improvement in year two. After going 14-16 in English’s head coaching debut, the Patriots climbed to 20-13 this past season. They went 17-7 in Atlantic 10 conference play, earning the No. 5 seed in the A10 Tournament. George Mason advanced to the quarterfinals before ultimately being eliminated by Saint Louis.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Before he was a head coach, English served as an assistant coach to Rick Barnes at Tennessee. Barnes is one of the more well-respected coaches in D1 college basketball and currently has his Volunteers in the Sweet 16. English received glowing reviews from his time with Barnes. When English received his first head coaching job with George Mason, Barnes – who was once the head coach of the Patriots himself – recommended his hiring.

Kim English will now go from the Patriot League to the Big East. He’ll have some big shoes to fill with Ed Cooley’s departure. Providence has made the NCAA Tournament seven times since 2010. Even without Cooley, English will be tasked with continuing the Friars’ success.

After helping Providence reach new heights, Ed Cooley bounced for Georgetown. In his place, the Friars are turning to English to help keep the Friars men’s basketball program succeeding at a high level.