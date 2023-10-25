The Georgia men's basketball team is on the rise with Mike White as head coach and they are trying to get back into the NCAA Tournament. While the football team has won back-to-back national titles, the Georgia basketball team is hoping to find success in the SEC. Well, things just got better for the Bulldogs with five-star commit Asa Nowell deciding to play at Georgia, per Joe Tipton of On3.

‘Asa Newell, the nation’s No. 1 ranked power forward, is returning to his hometown of Athens to play for Mike White and the University of Georgia. The Five-Star Plus+ prospect becomes the Bulldogs’ third-highest-ranked recruit in program history, only behind Anthony Edwards (2019) and Lou Williams (2005)'

Landing Newell is a massive get for the Georgia basketball team, and he also had offers from Indiana, Auburn, Kansas, Michigan, Baylor, and others but had Alabama, Gonzaga, and Texas as his final schools along with Georgia.

When asked about his decision to come to Georgia, Newell raved about White and Erik Pastrana, per Tipton:

“I chose Georgia because I have a lot of faith in Mike White and Erik Pastrana. I know they are going to hold me accountable and push me every day – in the weight room and in practice. They also have a strong player development program to work on my game and my weaknesses. On my visit, it felt like home. I was raised in Athens and I have family there.”

Asa Newell plays at Montverde Academy in Florida and recently just dominated at Top Flight with his senior season set to begin soon. He also played for the Team USA U19 team in 2023.

2024 5-star Asa Newell had a strong week at Top Flight Averaged: 13 PPG

10.7 RPG

1.3 APG

52% FG

43% 3PT

1.5 BPG Asa is so damn consistent and good at playing basketball. Does all the little things offensively& defensively, athletic. The makings of a long career NBA player. pic.twitter.com/Do6QOLfHcf — Pistons Draft Talk (@PDTScouting) October 19, 2023

This is a historic pull for the Georgia basketball program, and it's a credit to what Mike White has done since coming to Athens.