Georgia football: 3 Bulldogs breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in SEC

Expectations are high for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2022. Last season, the team made history by winning its first national championship since 1980 after defeating Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18.

Following the title, the Bulldogs shocked the college football world by agreeing to a massive 10-year, $112.5 million extension with head coach Kirby Smart. However, Georgia ended up losing many key players to the 2022 NFL Draft, including No. 1 pick Travon Walker.

Although most eyes might be on Smart, there are some players who will likely step up to fill the shoes of those who turned pro. Here are three Bulldog players with great chances of having a breakout season in 2022.

Georgia Football Breakout Players for 2022 Season

3. Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Linebacker was one of the positions that suffered the most with the departure of multiple players. Three of them were selected in this year’s draft, including first-round pick Quay Walker.

Because of that, some returners will have the chance to become full-time starters and crucial pieces of the team’s defense. One of them is Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

In his true freshman year, Dumas-Johnson came off the bench in 14 of the 15 games he appeared. He registered 22 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception and two quarterback pressures. His impact was felt in his collegiate debut, when he had a pick-six for 20 yards against UAB.

For his upcoming sophomore season, Dumas-Johnson was named to the preseason watch list for the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top linebackers at the high school, collegiate and professional levels.

Without Walker, the 6-foot-1 and 245-pound linebacker will likely earn more meaningful snaps and should have a breakout year.

2. Wide Receiver Adonai Mitchell

One of the 15 players from Georgia’s national championship team that heard his name called in the draft was George Pickens. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected the wide receiver in the second round, 52nd overall. Pickens was key to the team’s victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the title game, having a 52-yard reception.

The team’s other main wideout, Jermaine Burton, transferred to Alabama shortly after the playoffs, leaving a hole in Smart’s offense. Burton had 26 catches for 497 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games last season.

On the other hand, sophomore Adonai Mitchell has a golden opportunity to fill the offensive void left by Pickens and Burton. As a freshman, Mitchell had 29 catches for 426 yards and four touchdowns. One of those scores came in the fourth quarter of the CFP championship game, giving the Bulldogs the lead.

Mitchell has the ability to stretch the field, opening up more possibilities for the team’s offense. With his impact already felt in his first year, things should be even better following offseason training and a season learning from more experienced players.

With Stetson Bennett returning, the quarterback will most likely look to throw to players he has confidence in. His chemistry with Mitchell already established, expect Bennett to find the talented sophomore early and often in 2022.

1. Running Back Kendall Minton

Another area of the Bulldogs’ offense that suffered many changes was the rushing department. The team’s two main running backs, James Cook and Zamir White, were both selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Cook had 728 rushing yards and scored seven times. White led the team with 11 touchdowns on 856 yards and 160 carries.

Without those two, a player who will likely have a breakout season is Kendall Minton. The running back is returning for his junior year after struggling with injuries in 2021. Although he missed six games, Minton still was the Bulldogs’ fourth-leading rusher with 264 yards on 56 carries.

One of his highlights was a fumble recovery versus the then-No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats. The Bulldogs ended up scoring on the next play, clearing the way for a 30-13 victory.

However, senior Kenny McIntosh, Georgia’s third-leading rusher, also returns. Minton will have to battle with McIntosh to become RB1 for the Bulldogs. Still, the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder has a great chance of becoming of the best running backs in the SEC.

In a press conference earlier this summer, Minton said he is very hungry to step up, especially after the past few years dealing with injuries.

“The timing of the injuries, I feel like it was the timing of I was starting to do pretty good, starting to get off and then it would happen,” he said, per Jordan D. Hill of 247 Sports. “The same thing last season. I’m just grinding this offseason for a huge season.”

Minton also said he is ready to become a leader on the team’s locker room. Given that attitude and his obvious talent, he’s in good position to develop into one of the best in nation at his position.

With his role likely increasing on the field and behind the scenes, Georgia fans should enjoy Minton’s game because he might hear his name called early in the 2023 NFL Draft.