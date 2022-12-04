By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The College Football Playoff is officially set, as the Ohio State Buckeyes snuck back into the top four, joining the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines and TCU Horned Frogs.

The Bulldogs landed at number 1, with Michigan at two, TCU at three and Ohio State landing at four.

Clearly, the College Football Playoff committee believed that Ohio State football had a better resume than Alabama, despite chair Boo Corrigan alluding to the fact that the Buckeyes might not have stayed ahead of the Tide in the rankings last week.

But no two-loss team has ever made it to the Playoff- and the committee wasn’t about to make the Tide, unimpressive resume and all, the first.

Also of note, TCU football managed to stay in the Playoff, despite their Big 12 Championship game defeat at the hands of Kansas State.

Many thought the committee would bump TCU out, given their dislike of the Horned Frogs’ propensity to “dig first-half holes.”

They dug a hole again in the Big 12 title game, but this time, the College Football Playoff committee acknowledged TCU’s impressive resume as a one-loss team in a competitive conference.

And, as many expected, Georgia and Michigan, the two undisputed best teams in the nation, didn’t move one bit in the rankings after their impressive conference title victories.

Perhaps the most intriguing matchup is no. 1 Georgia against no. 4 Ohio State, battle between the Buckeyes’ high-octane offense and the Bulldogs’ stout defense.

Might we get a Michigan-Ohio State rematch in the national championship game? A surprise TCU run to a national title? Or will Georgia repeat as champions? The possibilities are enticing.

It will be fun to watch.