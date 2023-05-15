Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The rich get richer. That is true for the Georgia Bulldogs, as they have won back-to-back college football national titles. Now, the Bulldogs landed a commitment from five-star QB and top 2024 player Dylan Raiola. He posted a picture to his Twitter page after a long process.

Athens,GA is Home!!! I’m a Dawg!! Go Dawgs📍🐶 pic.twitter.com/VWN9Vf55sy — Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) May 15, 2023

Dylan Raiola was originally committed to Ohio State before backing out. Once he did, he quickly became the most coveted player available. Georgia, Nebraska, and USC were among the most likely suitors. Before originally committing to Ohio State, the Bulldogs were involved there, so once he was available, they wasted no time circling back in hopes of landing the prized player in the 2024 class.

However, the USC Trojans have Caleb Williams and five-star Malachi Nelson on the roster. The Cornhuskers brought in Matt Rhule as head coach, and landing Raiola would’ve worked wonders for a program looking for a new identity.

Nonetheless, Raiola is headed to Georgia, and the talented Bulldogs get even better as if Kirby Smart and his team needed more help. Stetson Bennett is finally out of Athens after a long college career, and the Bulldogs should be thrilled about Raiola’s prospects and talent for 2024.

Georgia is also bringing in five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV and four-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick in the Class of 2024, and adding Raiola to the fold will only improve the class.

Dylan’s father, Dominic, was a Nebraska legend, so the appeal of playing there certainly had some merit. Nonetheless, Dylan Raiola is going to be the quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs.