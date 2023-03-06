Although No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola previously committed to Ohio State, the 5-star prospect has re-opened his services and started a recruiting battle for America’s top prospect, which includes the USC Trojans.

After being linked to major schools including Nebraska, Oregon, and Georgia, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound signal-caller was in Southern California visiting the USC Trojans over the weekend.

The elite quarterback originally committed to Ohio State, before decommitting in December of 2022 and re-opening an intense battle for his services.

“Every time I go back I just love it more and more,” Raiola said following the USC visit, according to Andrew Holleran of Sports Illustrated.

“Nebraska, which has major family ties for Raiola, has been mentioned a lot for the five-star quarterback as of late…It’s obviously going to be tough to top USC and Lincoln Riley,” wrote Holleran on Monday. “Few coaches, if any, are better at developing quarterbacks.”

It will be tough to top Nebraska for Dylan Raiola, though; his father played for the Cornhuskers back in the day, making them an immediate favorite.

But Raiola reportedly spent his Sunday talking with coach Lincoln Riley and Heisman winner Caleb Williams, among others with the program, per 247Sports’ Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong.

“The Nebraska job is wide open, though, and he would be the projected starter on Day 1. At USC, Raiola would compete with Miller Moss and Malachi Nelson for the job, assuming Caleb Williams leaves for the NFL draft next year,” wrote Donovan James of Trojans Wire over the weekend.

Raiola currently plays for Pinnacle Secondary School in the north valley of Phoenix, AZ. Rated the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect by 247Sports, Rivals, On3 and ESPN, the five-star signal caller is the consensus top overall prospect in America.