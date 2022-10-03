Georgia football gets tough news on NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter

Georgia football got some tough injury news on one of the very best players in the nation and top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed that Carter is dealing with a knee injury that will cause him to miss “a week or two” of action. Here’s what Smart had to say about the Carter injury, per ESPN.

“We don’t know how long it’s going to be,” Smart said of Carter’s recovery, “but it’s doesn’t look good for this week.”

Smart said he doesn’t know “how long it’s going to be” until Jalen Carter returns to the field for Georgia football. The Bulldogs defensive tackle, who is ranked as the third-best NFL Draft prospect by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., suffered an MCL injury this past Saturday during his team’s 26-22 win over Missouri.

Carter, a junior, has appeared in five games and has tallied five total tackles. He was a key member of the defense that powered Georgia football to a national championship, as he totaled 37 tackles and 8.5 sacks while earning second-team All-SEC honors.

He makes an impact in both phases of the game, as he created pressure on 13 percent of his pass rushes and recorded a tackle on 17.1 percent of his defensive snaps on run plays, per CBS Sports.

Now, the Bulldogs defense will likely have to find a way to move forward without Jalen Carter. Given that the unit ranks fourth in the nation in opponent points per game, they should be just fine this week against Auburn.