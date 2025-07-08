Big 12 media days have started, and one of the week's biggest stories is how Kansas State football will do. The Wildcats have a lot of expectations this season after their 2024 season showed they have a lot of potential, but they still underperformed. The key for the Wildcats is Avery Johnson under center, especially after big expectations last season.

Kansas State football head coach Chris Klieman alluded that other teams are also eyeing Johnson's talent. At Big 12 media days, ESPN host Matt Barrie asked Klieman if Johnson specifically was tampered with during the transfer portal season, and Klieman did not outright reject it.

“I’m sure he has. He wants to stay,” Klieman said. “And you come to a K State football game, and you’re going to have half the crowd in Avery Johnson jerseys, and probably the other half in Dylan Edwards jerseys, and now you’re going to throw Lincoln Cure in there. You can have another third of those guys in Lincoln Cure jerseys.”

Avery Johnson rarely saw the field in 2023, but was handed the keys to the offense in 2024. He had 2,712 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions on a 58.3% completion percentage. Johnson also had 605 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 113 carries on the ground.

It's worth noting that Johnson stayed home by going to Kansas State in 2023. He was a four-star recruit and ranked as the top overall prospect in Kansas.

Johnson is the most prominent example of Chris Kleiman trying to maintain continuity. He also made the point when talking about building a culture around the Wildcats, starting from the high school level.

“For starters, we’re still going to be a high school-based team,” Klieman said on the same ESPNU broadcast at Big 12 Media Days. “We’re going to go out and get the best high school kids in a 500-mile radius and get those kids to be in the program for three, four, and five years. That’s how you develop a culture. That’s how you sustain success.

“Then you sprinkle in the transfers, but we must win in the state. And Avery Johnson’s the prime example of a kid that had everybody, and had a chance to go all over the place, stayed in state to play for his home state, and had chances to leave.”

Kansas State football has a great opportunity to win the Big 12 this season, and if they do, it will be thanks to Avery Johnson on offense and Chris Kleiman on the sidelines. Brett Yormark also fueled the Wildcats' fire with a bold take on the Big 12's College Football Playoff.