Oregon football is picking up another strong recruit. The Ducks are getting the commitment of four-star prospect Jalen Lott, per On3. The athlete picked Oregon over Texas, LSU and some other top college football programs.

Lott is listed as a 6 foot, 170 pound player who can be used in a variety of roles. He is from Frisco, Texas, and is considered a top 60 player in the class of 2026.

Oregon football is picking up several key players for its 2026 class. There are now 14 commitments in the class. Oregon has a top 10 class nationally, per On3 recruiting rankings.

The Ducks finished the 2024 football season losing to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.

Oregon football hopes to return to the CFP in 2025

Oregon had a stellar 2024 season, which was their first in the Big Ten conference. The Ducks ran the table in the regular season, before going on to defeat Penn State for a Big Ten championship. The Ducks lost in their first CFP game, against Ohio State.

Coach Dan Lanning hopes to continue that success in 2025. He has an incredible 2025 class to help him win another Big Ten title. That includes five star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, who is getting lots of buzz.

Moore was instrumental in helping Oregon recruit Lott. Lott plays wide receiver, although he is officially listed as an athlete in recruiting rankings.

“Coach Lanning and Coach Ross (Douglas) are great guys. Playing under them, I can really separate myself. At Oregon, football is the main thing. I can walk around and make a name for myself. I have all the resources to a higher degree, especially if I’m playing well,” Lott said, per Rivals.

Oregon starts their 2025 schedule in August against Montana State. The Ducks also have non conference games against Oklahoma State, and rival Oregon State. The team's first conference game is against Northwestern on September 13.