College football is a lot different now than it was just a few years ago, and while there have been some positive changes, there are still a lot of kinks that need to be worked out. NIL money has completely changed the game, and that is where most of the issues/disagreements lie. UCF football head coach Scott Frost discussed the problems at Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday, and there are some things that he wants to see get fixed.

The NIL aspect of college football is a slippery slope. The players deserve to profit of off themselves if the schools are going to, but it needs to be regulated better. Right now, the schools that get the most money get the best players, and the teams with the best players typically win.

“At least in the NFL you know what the rules are,” Scott Frost said, according to an article from USA Today. “You know what the salary cap is. Right now at the end of the day, things are decided on the field. But way before that they’re decided in bank accounts. And that needs to be leveled out. … It’s a sad state of affairs in college football if he who has the richest boosters wins.”

Frost's concern is a common one in college football, and it is definitely an issue for schools like UCF. The Knights have had some promising seasons in the past, but they don't come close to the premier programs in college football. If things continue to stay the same, schools like UCF will be left in the dust. It's hard to compete with schools like Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan and Ohio State when those programs are bringing in more money.

Most people agree that players should be able to make money when they are bringing in millions of dollars for their schools. There isn't much of a debate there. However, we have high schoolers signing multi-million dollar contracts before they step foot on campus now. They haven't made a dime for the university yet, but they are guaranteed millions. That wasn't in everyone's vision when NIL money was legalized, and there needs to be something done. Like Scott Frost said, there aren't really any rules right now, and the big programs are taking advantage.