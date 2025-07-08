Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire had a lot to say on Big 12 Media Days Tuesday, like others representing his conference. McGuire gave a tip of his cap to another coach who used to work at his school. McGuire praised the late Texas Tech coach Mike Leach, while he spoke at the podium.

“There are very few coaches that have changed the game…. I'm so excited that Mike Leach is now eligible for the Hall of Fame because you start questioning a Hall of Fame if Mike Leach is not in it, because Mike Leach changed the game of football,” McGuire said, per ESPN.

Leach passed away in 2022, after working for several years as a college football coach. He spent time at Texas Tech, Washington State, Mississippi State and several other schools as head coach and assistant. There are multiple coaches who went on to get jobs after working under Leach.

Leach was previously ineligible to gain entrance in the College Football Hall of Fame, due to his winning percentage. The rules were changed since, and the late coach is now eligible.

“The NFF is committed to preserving the integrity and prestige of the NFF College Football Hall of Fame,” National Football Foundation CEO Steve Hatchell said in a statement, per CBS Sports. “This adjustment reflects thoughtful dialogue with leaders across the sport and allows us to better recognize coaches whose contributions to the game extend beyond a narrow statistical threshold.”

Leach coached Texas Tech football from 2000-2009.

Texas Tech hopes for another strong season in 2025

Coach McGuire hopes he can replicate some of the success Leach had, when he was at the school. McGuire is about to enter his fourth season at Texas Tech. He has had winning seasons in his first three years.

The Red Raiders had a successful 2024 season. Texas Tech won eight games, but ended up losing their Liberty Bowl game against Arkansas. This year, the Red Raiders have aspirations to win the Big 12 and go to the College Football Playoff. Texas Tech hasn't been able to do that since McGuire has been in Lubbock.

Texas Tech football starts their season with a game against Arkansas Pine Bluff on August 30.