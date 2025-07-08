Auburn football linebacker D’Angelo Barber was arrested on Monday in Dadeville, Alabama, during a traffic stop that resulted in multiple felony drug charges. The 19-year-old redshirt freshman was one of two people in custody on Highway 280, raising concerns about his future with the football program in Auburn.

Barber was behind the wheel of a 2019 GMC Yukon XL when a Dadeville police officer pulled him over at 9 a.m. for a traffic violation. Officers found enough reason to search the vehicle and called in the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force. During the search, they discovered 2.5 pounds of marijuana, a Glock 19 pistol, THC vapes, digital scales, marijuana packaging materials, and around $1,900 in cash, according to On3 Sports.

Barber is facing numerous charges, including marijuana trafficking—a Class A felony in Alabama—unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Marcell Brewster, who was a passenger, has been arrested and is facing charges of second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia.

Interestingly, Barber and Brewster were high school classmates at Clay-Chalkville. Both were booked into the Tallapoosa County Jail shortly after their arrest, with Barber’s bond set at $28,500. Authorities have mentioned that the investigation is ongoing and might be linked to a larger drug trafficking network in the area.

Barber arrived at Auburn as a part of the 2024 recruiting class with a rating of three stars according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He ranked as the No. 31 player in Alabama and the No. 50 linebacker in the country. After redshirting his first year, Barber was expected to vie for more playing time in 2025.

Last season, the linebacker appeared in just one game without recording any statistics. His recent arrest has made his future with the team uncertain. Auburn officials acknowledged the incident and stated they are still gathering more information.

There has been no disciplinary action against Barber, and there has been no word from the program regarding him or the situation surrounding the young linebacker preparing for a career year, which provides some uncertainty.