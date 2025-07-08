The state of Texas was hit hard by devastating flooding that has caused over 100 deaths. It's an ongoing situation, as many individuals and families have been affected by this horrific natural disaster. Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning made a kind gesture on Tuesday, as reports are that he donated to relief efforts.

Manning, who is 21 years old, announced on Instagram that he's donating to four different relief funds. It's an effort to help those in need during a tough time in the state of Texas.

“Hey everyone, this is Arch Manning. The flooding in Central Texas has devastated communities and caused enormous loss. My heart goes out to everyone that's been affected, said Arch Manning. “Please join me in donating to the four organizations below, who are providing vital support as recovery efforts get underway. Thank you.”

The four organizations that Manning listed are Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, Texas Search and Rescue, Mercy Chefs, and the United Cajun Navy. Each link will take you to the necessary page to donate to relief funds to help those affected by the floods.

Reports indicate that at least 109 people have died in the Texas floods, with numerous other individuals still missing. Efforts to find people along the Guadalupe River are ongoing, five days after the initial floods took place.

Arch Manning's generous relief fund is a good start for the people in need. Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg sent his thoughts and prayers to the people of Texas affected by the floods. The Mavericks organization, along with the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets, have pitched in over $2 million in donations. The Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys also donated money to disaster relief funds.

While the state of Texas focuses on addressing the natural disaster, Arch Manning and the Longhorns are preparing for the upcoming season. Manning is set to be the starting quarterback to begin the season for the first time in his collegiate career. Last season, he made sporadic appearances behind Quinn Ewers.

In the 10 games he played, Manning totaled 939 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air while owning a 67.8% completion percentage. Arch Manning also recorded 108 rushing yards and an additional four touchdowns on the ground for the Longhorns.