Javon Bullard is cashing in on an NIL deal that commemorates the Georgia Football star safety’s hit against Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Alumni Cookie Dough, an Athens-based dough shop, revealed through their Facebook page, a new flavor called “Bullard’s Buckeye Crunch,” which is a reference to that controversial defensive play by Bullard.

“Oh yes, we went there” said the post by Alumni Cooke dough. “Bullard’s Buckeye Crunch now available at the Athens cafe! Chocolate edible cookie dough with peanut butter candies and Oreos…oh my, so good!! Swing on by and get you some! #backtobackchamps #ugafootball #downtownathens #visitathensga #ugaalumni”

With Georgia football trailing Ohio State by 11 points in the third quarter of that Peach Bowl matchup, the Buckeyes looked as though they were going to add more to their lead when Harrison tried to get up for a touchdown grab in the end zone. Bullard, however, came into the picture and laid out Harrison with a vicious hit that was initially called for targeting before getting overturned upon review.

If it were not for that hit by Bullard, Georgia football might have been buried in an even deeper hole that they would fail to get out of. Fortunately for the Bulldogs, they were able to come up with a huge performance in the fourth quarter of that contest in which they outscored Ohio State by 18-3 to erase a massive deficit and score a 42-41 victory.

Of course, Georgia would go on to destroy the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game to get the dough again to Athens.