Ohio State football sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. reacted to a Georgia memorabilia company selling a signed print of Javon Bullard’s hit on Harrison with the words “Night Night” inscribed in a Wednesday tweet.

“‘Night Night’ lol bet,” he wrote.

Harrison Jr. was hit by Bullard in the back of the endzone as he was trying to corral a back-footed pass from junior quarterback C.J. Stroud while being covered by Georgia football defensive back Kelee Ringo. Stroud was forced to escape the pocket after three Georgia defenders broke through the Ohio State offensive line, heaving up a hopeful pass from the 23-yard line just moments before Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon, Jr. nearly earned a sack. Bullard hit Harrison just as he caught the ball, knocking it out of his hands before he could make a completed catch.

Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said it was hard for him to understand the call and that Marvin Harrison Jr. was “knocked unconscious” during the hit.

“I made a lot of calls after the game,” Day said. “I felt like it was targeting. In the moment, when things are moving very fast and you can’t see the replay, it’s very hard to see. The hard thing for me is to see and understand that and have our medical staff let us know that he was knocked unconscious and that’s why we’re not going to let him back in the game, yet the flag gets picked up for targeting.”

Marvin Harrison Jr. ended the night against Georgia with 106 receiving yards and two touchdowns on five receptions. He earned his second receiving touchdown of the night on another improvised pass from Stroud, getting just enough space between him and Ringo before diving for a catch in the right of the end zone to put the Buckeyes up by two scores.