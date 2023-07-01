Kirby Smart and Georgia football have secured a committment from 4-star offensive tackle Michael Uini, according to Hayes Fawcett. The Bulldogs win the recruiting battle over Texas and Alabama. Georgia now has 15 commits from the 2024 ESPN 300.

Uini is the ninth ranked tackle in the class of 2024, and third in the state of Texas. He's entering his senior year at Copperas Cove High School, which is north of Austin. In total, Uini had offers from 42 schools, including some other top notch programs like Clemson, Michigan, and USC.

However, Georgia football is the gold standard of the sport, and the Bulldogs recruit very well at offensive line and defensive front seven. So it's no surprise Uini chose Kirby Smart and the back-to-back champions.

Uini took his official visit to Georgia just one week ago and didn't wait long to make his ultimate decision.

"I picked Georgia because of how they develop offensive linemen, the education being top-tier, their life after football program and the connection between the coaches and the players," Uini told On3. "That connection is visible. It is easy to see Georgia coaches and players are a tight-knit group. Their bond is unbreakable."

At 6-foot-8, 325 lbs, Uini is a massive player. The extra height is a nice benefit for a tackle, and he's big enough to completely stuff opposing pass rushers. Even with his size, Uini is a fairly mobile athlete. He plays basketball in high school as well, and he was named to Texas' District 12-6A second team this past season.