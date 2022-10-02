Georgia football, Missouri players get into pregame scrap that nearly turned into scary full-blown fight

The Georgia Bulldogs entered Saturday’s road game against the Missouri Tigers as the overwhelming favorites to win, but so far, it’s not been looking like that, with the reigning national champions trailing by 10 points at the half. But even before the game started, it already smelled like something was off, with Georgia football star defensive lineman and some of his teammates getting into a little kerfuffle on the field between the two sides that fortunately did not end up becoming a full-blown fight.

WATCH: Jalen Carter, Georgia defenders get into a pregame scrap with Missouri as a punch was thrown by an unidentifiable Tiger: https://t.co/F8X2nxFGsD pic.twitter.com/0FbX1E9yCp — DawgNation (@DawgNation) October 1, 2022

As for the game itself, Georgia football is surprisingly playing flat, as the Bulldogs scored just six points in the first half. Quarterback Stetson Bennett went just 10 of 23 in the first two periods for 149 passing yards. Georgia football only has 33 rushing yards at the half, most of it coming from Kendall Milton’s 36-yard rush (Kenny McIntosh lost four yards).

That’s not to say that Georgia football can’t turn things around. After all, the Bulldogs are the current kings of college football and have already defeated the likes of the Oregon Ducks and the South Carolina Gamecocks by nearly 100 points combined this season.

Carter, meanwhile, suffered an injury in the Missouri game after taking a low black that was not called a penalty.

Looks like a dirty play to me on UGA’s Jalen Carter….. no? pic.twitter.com/5W54GDCSPj — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 2, 2022

A loss here for Georgia football against an unranked Missouri squad would almost certainly mean that the Tigers will slide down from its No. 1 spot in the rankings, with the Alabama Crimson Tide winning earlier against the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road, 49-26.

Georgia will be playing the Auburn Tigers next after Missouri.