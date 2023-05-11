Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Georgia football wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette was arrested on multiple driving-related charges, including driving under the influence of drugs, shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Monday, according to Chris Low of ESPN.

De’Nylon Morrissette faces charges of driving too fast for conditions, following too closely and Class D license restrictions of not driving between midnight and 5 a.m., according to the Oconee County (Georgia) Sherriff’s Department, via Low. Morrissette is a sophomore who played 11 games during the 2022 season as a reserve.

Morrissette was booked at 10:10 a.m. and released at 11:55 a.m. on bonds that total up to $1,721, according to Low.

This is the fourth member of the Georgia football team to be arrested since they won their second consecutive national championship, with three of the four arrests being driving-related.

Most notably, defensive tackle Jalen Carter turned himself into police on March 2 after a warrant was issued for his arrested, and he was charged for racing and reckless driving in relation to a crash on Jan. 16 that resulted in the deaths of his teammates Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler Leroy. Those two were in another vehicle.

Jalen Carter was sentenced to 12 months of probation and had to pay a $1,000 fine and perform 50 hours of community service. He was drafted with the No. 9 pick in the NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was charged with racing and reckless driving this offseason as well. He pleaded guilty to reckless driving, while the racing charge was dismissed, according to Low.

Receiver Rara Thomas was arrested and charged with felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery/family violence. The false imprisonment charge was dismissed.

Kirby Smart said programs on the dangers of driving weren’t enough to prevent these arrests.

“You have to do a great job of making sure your players understand the risks and dangers that are out there with vehicles, especially nowadays, that go really fast,” Smart said, via Low. “You’ve got to be extremely careful.”

It has been a turbulent offseason for Kirby Smart’s program.