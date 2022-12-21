By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Georgia football star defensive tackle Jalen Carter is widely viewed as one of the very best prospects that the upcoming NFL Draft has to offer. So dominant has Carter been for the Bulldogs that many believe he has an outside chance at being the number one overall pick in the draft.

But ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay poured cold water on that assessment when he said that there are “character issues” with the Georgia football star.

Well, Jalen Carter’s Bulldogs teammates feel that that couldn’t be further from the truth. Fellow teammates on the defense Zion Logue and Smael Mondon came to his defense, per Mike Griffith of DawgNation.

Said Logue, “A lot of guys were just laughing at it, they don’t know the real him,” Logue said. “They are going off what they hear from other people.”

Clearly, Jalen Carter’s Georgia Bulldogs football teammate doesn’t know where the NFL Draft concerns about character issues came from.

Mondon added to that sentiment, saying, “Everybody loves him in the locker room; I was confused about where that came from,” Mondon said. “J.C. was kinda chill about it.”

Of course, Carter’s Bulldogs teammates are going to say these things, as they don’t want to create a controversy in the media, especially with a Peach Bowl matchup against Ohio State fast approaching.

But these Georgia football players sound genuine in their defense of Jalen Carter.

And that should excite teams atop the NFL Draft.

Carter, a junior defensive lineman, registered seven tackles for loss and three sacks while anchoring the nation’s second-best scoring defense.

With these character concerns dismissed, Jalen Carter’s Georgia football tape will speak for itself on NFL Draft day.