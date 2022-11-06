The Georgia Bulldogs got a massive boost to their College Football Playoff hopes on Saturday night. Kirby Smart’s squad took out the top-seeded Tennessee Volunteers in dominating fashion, eventually ending the game 27 – 13. It was an impressive win that saw the Bulldogs squeeze the life out of the best team in the nation.

After the game, Kirby Smart made sure to give credit to the unsung hero of the game for Georgia football: their fans. The head coach praised the fanbase, while also giving massive credit to his players for their impressive performance. (via Zach Klein, Graham Conley)

“A bunch of kids that love this place. We took zero out of the portal. They all love it here. They competed their ass off and these fans are elite. I’m so proud of our university and these kids. They practiced their ass off for two weeks.”

UGA HC Kirby Smart: “Our fans deserve a 2nd place vote” pic.twitter.com/C7oJioeueP — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) November 5, 2022

Facing the best offense in college football today, Georgia’s defensive personnel came in and absolutely smothered their opponents. Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker found himself running from the Bulldogs pass-rush nearly every possession. As a result, Hooker turned in one of his worst performances for the season. It was an impressive outing for the Georgia defense.

The Georgia offense capitalized on their defense shutting down the Tennessee offense. QB Stenton Bennett was on fire all game long, scoring one rushing touchdown while also throwing two early in the game to take a 21-3 lead. If Georgia wants to secure their spot in the College Football Playoffs, they’ll need more all-around performances like this from the team.