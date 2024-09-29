Ahead of the matchup between Georgia football and Alabama football, rapper Quavo shared his thoughts on who will be victorious in the top-5 matchup.



“Dawgs on top,” Quavo said via SportsCenter.

This matchup marks the first matchup between the two schools this season. The last time the two schools played was in the SEC Championship game, where Georgia football lost 27-24 to Alabama. After that game, Alabama football went on to play in the Rose Bowl against the eventual-champion Michigan Wolverines. Georgia played in the Orange Bowl and dismantled the Florida State Seminoles 63-3.

Since the end of bowl play, both teams are undefeated as they enter conference play. Georgia barely escaped Kentucky, 13-12 in Week 3, while Alabama has dominated the first three weeks. Their latest victory was a 42-10 win in Week 3 against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Will Quavo's prediction help Georgia football?

Quavo is a native of Georgia and has supported the Bulldogs since he entered the rap scene. The photo above shows Quavo at the 2018 CFP National Championship Game against both Georgia football and Alabama football. Since 2018, the Bulldogs have won two national championships (2021, 2022). They also have had six seasons of winning 10 or more games since head coach Kirby Smart took over.

The Migos member has plenty to celebrate, especially since the last time Georgia football made a CFP National Championship before 2017, was in 1982. Georgia was ranked as the No. 1 team in the country at the start of the 2024 season. Five weeks in, they've dropped to the No. 2 position thanks to Texas football surpassing them.

Regardless, the Bulldogs bring a physical defense, as well as the veteran presence of senior quarterback, Carson Beck. Still, they have a tough test ahead of them against Alabama. As of writing this, Alabama is up 14-0, after Georgia didn't allow a touchdown through the season. They've been the thorn in Smart's side ever since he took control of the Georgia football program.