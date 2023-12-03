Alabama football has college sports universe going wild on Saturday after the Crimson Tide defeated Georgia at the SEC Championship Game.

The Alabama Crimson Tide have reclaimed their status as the best team in the SEC after taking down the previously undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday. The Bulldogs had not lost a game for nearly two full years before Alabama football's monster 27-24 victory at the 2023 SEC title game, and now, Crimson Tide and college football fans are having all sorts of wild reactions to what just happened at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Of course, a lot of reactions center around whether that was enough to get Alabama football inside the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings.

From ReddtCFB: “It’s just a real shame that we are going to have to debate whether Alabama or Texas should get a playoff spot. If only they had played each other… but even if they had, the home team would have had a significant advantage so that’s not very fair.”

“The only thing the #Alabama victory guarantees is that there will be people furious tomorrow,” shared Mike Greenberg.

“Nick Saban’s dynasty is over.” “Alabama won’t win anything with Jalen Milroe this year.” “Alabama doesn’t have a quarterback.” That same Crimson Tide team just won the 2023 SEC Championship Game against the media’s sweetheart undefeated Georgia Bulldogs. pic.twitter.com/B7biitMIop — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) December 3, 2023

“Reminder that the CFP selection criteria says they should consider head-to-head competition when teams are otherwise comparable. They could say “Alabama and Texas weren’t comparable” but they feel very comparable imo,” said Rodger Sherman.

Here's another tale from that wild Alabama football win from Robert Griffin III: “Alabama beating Georgia was the SEC’s Nightmare. The possibility of no SEC team being in the College Football Playoff is REAL. Washington is in. Texas beat Alabama so they are in. If Michigan and FSU win, then they are in. The committee can’t change up now to benefit the SEC.”

Texas is better than Alabama. Texas already beat Alabama. It doesn’t matter who Alabama beat, because TEXAS BEAT ALABAMA. We don’t have to wonder nor guess. Just because your SEC friends don’t like the truth, doesn’t make it less true. pic.twitter.com/2BG9rKI8fw — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 3, 2023

The college football playoff committee realizing they’ll have no sec teams to let in if Florida state and Michigan both win since Texas already beat Alabama head to head and conference championships matter pic.twitter.com/ssKFYtBfsU — John (@iam_johnw) December 3, 2023

Jalen Milroe shined against Georgia, as he passed for two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Alabama's defense also stepped up. While Alabama football allowed 321 total yards to Georgia, the Bulldogs had the only turnover of the game and went just 4-for-12 on third downs.