By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Amid the current chaos in college football are the Georgia Bulldogs, who are sitting pretty on top of everyone else. They have virtually secured the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff with a dominant victory over the LSU Tigers Saturday, thanks in large part to the spectacular play of quarterback Stetson Bennett, who was as cool as the other side of the pillow for Georgia football in the SEC Championship Game.

Bennett is getting all the love, particularly from Georgia football fans, after steering the program to its first-ever 13-0 start in a season plus an SEC title.

Stetson Bennett doesn't get the credit he deserves. That young man has been balling out. — Keep on L I V I N (@GoBucks140) December 4, 2022

I haven’t even seen Stetson Bennett as much as double clutch the football today. ZERO indecisiveness about his game. Dialed in man. — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) December 3, 2022

Call me old school and boring but I’m glad Stetson Bennett will not be painting “F*** LSU” on his fingernails today. — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) December 3, 2022

After losing last year to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game, Bennett and the Bulldogs made sure to win it this time, but the mission is far from done for Georgia.

Against LSU, Bennett recorded a total of 274 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions on 23 of 29 completions. He got plenty of help from the Bulldog’s rushing attack, with Kendall Hilton burning rubber for 113 yards on just eight carries and Kenny McIntosh churning out a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Stetson Bennett had the most Heisman like performance of the weekend. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 4, 2022

Not only is Stetson Bennett going to NYC, he has moved into GOAT status at UGA He is the greatest QB in Georgia history 💪🏼 — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) December 3, 2022

Bennett, a sixth-year senior, won the College Football Championship with Georgia football last season and is looking to lead the program to another title before he makes his exit from Athens.

Apart from the fans, Bennett is also getting so much love from those inside the Georgia football team, including head coach Kirby Smart, who explained after the LSU game why the quarterback should be a Heisman finalist (h/t Connor Riley pf Dawg Nation).

“Absolutely. I mean, I think it’s one of those things, this guy’s 23 of 29 in the second half, I mean, he didn’t get to do a whole lot in the second half, so I don’t know what he was in the first half,” Smart said. “He’s played really well. I had several people come up to me and say they thought he played the best game of his career tonight. He played really good.”