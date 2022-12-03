By Jonathan Alfano · 4 min read

Georgia football enters Saturday’s SEC Championship Game in a very familiar situation. The Bulldogs finished the regular season 12-0 and steamrolled most of their opponents thanks to an outstanding defense. As the top-ranked team in the country, the Bulldogs will be in the playoff even if they lose this game.

If all of this sounds familiar, it’s because Georgia was in the exact same situation last year. The security may have made the Bulldogs complacent, though, as they turned in their worst performance of the season in a 41-24 SEC Championship Game loss to Alabama. The Bulldogs got their revenge in the national championship a month later, but missing out on a conference championship and undefeated season still leaves a bad taste.

Georgia will want to get rid of that bad taste in this year’s SEC Championship. Fortunately for the Bulldogs, they have a much easier opponent this time around. Rather than facing another playoff team, they face a 9-3 LSU team that just lost in embarrassing fashion to Texas A&M.

Previously, this game looked much more interesting, as LSU was still alive in the playoff race despite two losses. However, the Tigers’ loss to the Aggies firmly eliminated them from playoff contention, and likely the New Year’s Six as well. Now, many are picking the Bulldogs to roll over the Tigers on their way to another playoff berth.

Without further ado, let’s make some bold Georgia football predictions for the SEC Championship Game.

3. The Bulldogs sack Jayden Daniels four times

Although Georgia’s defense hasn’t been quite as dominant as last season, it’s been pretty close. The Bulldogs are allowing just 11.3 points, best in the nation, and 270.5 yards per game, fourth-best in the nation. Despite losing eight starters, including five first-round picks, this defense is still dominating the competition.

However, Georgia’s defense has noticeably regressed in one key area: sacks. The Bulldogs have just 22 sacks this season, which ranks ninth in the SEC. Last season, the Bulldogs finished second in the conference with 41 sacks.

At times, though, the Bulldogs have shown they can get after the quarterback like last season. They racked up six sacks against then-No. 1 Tennessee on Nov. 5, then racked up four against Georgia Tech in the regular season finale. When the Georgia defense is on, few teams can stand against it.

Meanwhile, LSU has been one of the worst teams in the nation at protecting the quarterback. The Tigers have allowed 41 sacks this season, which ranks 121st out of 131 FBS teams. Jayden Daniels has had some tough games, such as taking seven sacks against Arkansas and six against Alabama.

If LSU’s offensive line can’t stand up to these defenses, it’s in for a rough day against Georgia football. The Bulldogs should have four sacks in this game at the very least.

2. Brock Bowers has a receiving and rushing touchdown

Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers has emerged as one of the most versatile players in college football this season. The sophomore is the star of passing game, leading the team with 46 catches for 645 yards and five touchdowns. He has also played a role in the ground game, with 93 yards and three touchdowns on six carries, including a 75-yard score early in the season.

LSU’s defense has been solid this season, but not outright spectacular. The Tigers rank fifth in the SEC in total and scoring defense and sixth in passing and rushing defense. They have had some strong performances, but have also allowed 38 points to an offensively inept Texas A&M team.

Even if LSU had the best defense in the country, the Tigers still have not faced a player quite like Bowers. He will be too much for LSU to handle, and he should score at least twice.

1. Georgia wins by at least 35 points

Georgia football might be the biggest favorite in an SEC Championship Game in recent memory. The Bulldogs are 17.5-point betting favorites, and ESPN’s FPI gives them an 83% chance to win. They also heavily outmatch the Tigers on paper, and this game could get ugly if the projections hold up.

In fact, this game could get even uglier than the projections suggest. Georgia has crushed the majority of its opponents this season, including quality teams such as Oregon, South Carolina, and Tennessee. On the other hand, LSU has only truly looked dominant in a 45-20 win over Ole Miss and has looked outright bad on several occasions.

Add in the fact that this is a de facto home game for the Bulldogs, and this game has all the makings of a beatdown. Georgia could win this game very easily and assert itself as the national title favorite once again.