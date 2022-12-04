By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs are SEC champions again after dismantling the LSU Tigers Saturday in the conference title game, 50-30. Stetson Bennett and Georgia football looked just as untouchable in that game as they have been the entire season, so far. With that victory, the 2022 Bulldogs have also become the first team in program history to win 13 wins in a row to start a season.

Georgia football dominated on both ends of the field as usual versus LSU, which scored the most points this season among all the teams the Bulldogs have faced so far this season, though, the Tigers never really became a serious threat in the contest. After LSU tied it a 7-7 n the first quarter, Georgia responded with 28 unanswered points to break away completely.

Stetson Bennett was incredibly efficient under center, going 23 of 29 for 274 passing yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions. Kendall Milton embarrassed LSU’s stop unit for 113 rushing yards on just eight carries, while Brock Bowers led the Bulldogs with 81 receiving yards and a touchdown on six receptions.

With still an immaculate record and the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff virtually in its bag, Georgia football will now wait for which school will get that No. 4 slot in the rankings.

Georgia football also won the SEC title for the first time since 2017. The Bulldogs have appeared in five of the last six editions of the conference’s championship game, including last year when they got taken down by the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The final rankings of the College Football Playoff are expected to be released on Sunday at 12 PM ET.