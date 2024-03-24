Georgia football running back Trevor Etienne was arrested Sunday morning in Athens and is being hit with four charges, all related to driving and including a DUI (driving under the influence) according to On3 Sports. He was taken in at 4:35 a.m. in the local time in Athens, Georgia, but “posted a $1,883 bond and was released less than an hour later, at 5:27 a.m.”
In the four chargers that Etienne is being hit with, it's the aforementioned DUI, “reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, and affixing materials that reduce the visibility from windows and/or windshield.” Trevor is the brother of current Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. who went to the University of Clemson.
While Etienne is now with the Georgia football team, he just transferred from the University of Florida where he spent two seasons rushing for 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns on 249 carries. While he is predicted to be the top running back for the Bulldogs heading into next season, the arrest could possibly change up plans.
According to The Athletic, “Georgia policy typically calls for a one-game suspension for DUI arrests, and can be longer if the team or athletic department decides.” With another spring practice session coming up Tuesday according to Bleacher Report, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is scheduled to speak to the media where the topic of Etienne is likely to be addressed.
Smart talks how Etienne has meshed with the Bulldogs so far
Smart spoke of Etienne earlier in terms of how he is fitting with the Georgia football team even though he hasn't taken an official snap in a game. However, Smart would say that Florida's offense and theirs have “similarities” which has resulted in Etienne being able to pick up the offense quickly according to On3 Sports.
“Running back is one of the positions that you can pick up really quickly. There are similarities between our offense and (Florida). A lot of the same runs, a lot of the same words in some cases. He has not struggled to transition in that part,” Smart said. “Getting comfortable in the offense, there are nuances. I have met with him about it. There are differences in the way we do things offensively that he is picking up on. He is very bright. That is not going to be a problem for him. There have been some mistakes and things, but nothing that can’t be corrected.
“In terms of his efforts and practice habits, we have encouraged him to give great effort, run the ball, pass the last defender,” Smart continued. “He is a sponge, he has absorbed that. He has enjoyed getting pushed, he is enjoying the competition of that room because there are guys he is competing with within that room. I am very pleased with where he is and hope that he will continue the trajectory he is on.”
It remains to be seen the discipline Etienne will receive from the Georgia football program based off the arrest. In terms of the season prior, the Bulldogs are trying to continue their winning ways after finishing 12-1 and winning the Orange Bowl against Florida State as they will have championship aspirations.