On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors absolutely steamrolled past the Chicago Bulls 120-105. It was also a chance for Jimmy Butler to go up against his former team.

Afterward, Butler was made aware that the Bulls have lost more games without him than with him, per Drew Stevens of The Bigs Media.

“That’s a helluva stat” Butler said.

Here's what Jimmy Butler told @TheBigsMedia about the Bulls still having won fewer games without him than they did with him. "That's a helluva stat."

Butler finished the game 19 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

With the victory, the Warriors are now 13-12 on the year though they have lost six out of their last ten games. Meanwhile, the Bulls are in the midst of a seven-game losing streak after starting the season at 6-1.

So far, Butler is averaging 19.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.

From 2011 to 2017, Butler played with the Bulls. In 2011, he was drafted by Chicago out of Marquette University. Eventually, he made his way from the bench to starting guard. Along the way, Butler became an All-Star player and led the Bulls to the playoffs in 2013.

In 2015, Butler signed a contract extension, but eventually, he grew increasingly discontent with Chicago. Two years later, Chicago traded Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn.

In February, Butler was acquired from the Warriors in a trade with the Miami Heat.

What led to Jimmy Butler's departure from Chicago

A few factors contributed to Butler's departure from the Bulls. Among those are contract disputes with management, criticism of coaching, and a lack of team effort.

At the time, Butler felt as though he was being underpaid. Also, he openly criticized the coach, Fred Hoiberg, for not coaching hard enough. At the same time, Butler criticized his teammates for doing the same thing.

That contributed to clashes with his younger teammates at various points over issues related to team culture.

Eventually, he has become a solid veteran presence with the Warriors.