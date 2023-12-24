Georgia football picks up a commitment from the No. 1 running back in the transfer portal, Trevor Etienne out of Florida.

Georgia football lands the No. 1 running back in the transfer portal, Trevor Etienne, per HayesFawcett3 on X. The transfer out of Florida is listed as the No. 8 overall player in the transfer portal rankings after starting for the Gators the past two seasons. He led UF in yards per game, touchdowns, and yards per carry during the 2023 season.

This is a massive pickup for the Bulldogs and a great choice for Etienne who's looking to be the lead back for a championship team. Georgia football has turned into a powerhouse program, amongst the Top 3 nationally in terms of winning percentage and recruiting rankings through recent seasons. Before the SEC Championship loss to Alabama, Georgia was riding a 29-game win streak, winning back-to-back National Titles in 2021 and 2022.

During the Gators losing season in 2023, Etienne notched 753 yards and eight touchdowns on 5.7 yards per carry. He was one of the only bright spots Florida fielded. Etienne now moves on to rival Georgia football for a chance to play on a bigger stay, putting himself in a better position to get drafted.

This is a long-term decision for Etienne, who could have stayed at Florida and been the workhorse back or searched for another challenge. While he'll have the opportunity to win nearly every game he plays at Georgia, this also serves as a learning opportunity. Etienne will be playing against some of the best defensive linemen in the country during practice and possibly be tested for the started role with blue-chip players already embedded in the Georgia football offense.