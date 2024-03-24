The Georgia football program is coming off a solid but ultimately unsuccessful season in the Southeastern Conference. Kirby Smart's Bulldogs lost to the Alabama football team in the league title game, a scathing disappointment for starting quarterback Carson Beck and Coach Smart.
This offseason has been largely focused on the team's NFL Draft hopefuls including Brock Bowers, the star tight end who finished his career as one of the best offensive players in Georgia football history. Coach Smart's team has also been active in adding new players this offseason. The Bulldogs' top transfer portal additions were recently named.
On Saturday, it was announced that Georgia football had beaten out Ohio State football, Texas football and other potential suitors for a top Class of 2026 prospect.
Elite '26 QB Chooses Smart's Team
Jared Curtis is an elite Class of 2026 quarterback prospect who chose between Ohio State football, Texas football, and Oklahoma football recently, among other teams. He decided on Georgia football, adding a top notch 2026 prospect to Georgia's class.
“I'm home, Go Dawgs,” Curtis reportedly said, adding a a dog emoji on social media.
BREAKING: Elite 2026 QB Jared Curtis has Committed to Georgia, he tells me for @on3recruits
The 6’4 225 QB from Nashville, TN chose the Bulldogs over Ohio State, Texas, Alabama, & Oklahoma
Curtis is one of the Top signal-callers in the ‘26 Class (per On3)
“I’m home! Go… pic.twitter.com/K5ANs07fxT
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 23, 2024
The Georgia football team is expected to enter the 2024 season with Carson Beck, last year's starter, at quarterback. Beck's production last season evoked memories of Stetson Bennett, Coach Smart's two-time national championship winning quarterback. Beck threw for nearly 4,000 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions on the season. He had a QBR of 86 and was recently named the top quarterback in college football by ESPN.com heading into the 2024-2025 season.
The junior quarterback is one in a long line of successful Bulldogs signal callers, and now the hope is that Curtis will take the torch from Beck, or Beck's successor, a short time down the road.
Georgia Football Recruit Curtis' High School Specs
Curtis is a 6-foot-4, 225 pound high school quarterback who currently plays for Nashville Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee. He has an overall rating of 92 out of 100 according to On3.com and a 247Sports composite rating of .9937, suggesting that he has plenty of potential to improve heading into his high school career.
According to the latest On3.com rankings, Curtis is the number 14 prospect in the 2026 class and the number three ranked quarterback. Curtis is expected to lead the way as the Bulldogs' first recruit in the Class of 2026, which could be an important one as it will be a full three years removed from Coach Smart's last national title winning team.
Curtis' Statistical Prowess in 2023
Curtis had a sensational 2023 despite his relative youth among high school football competitors. He led Nashville Christian High School to the semifinals of the state playoffs last season, recording 2,522 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, 543 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.