Howard University fought valiantly against Georgia Tech but narrowly missed an upset win over Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets struggled throughout the game but put together a second half comeback that pushed them to an 88-85 lead.
Howard started the game matching Georgia Tech blow for blow. The Yellowjackets and the Bison traded baskets for a large part of the first half. Howard secured a 47-41 lead going into halftime after holding Georgia Tech scoreless for the final 2:04 of the first half.
Both teams weren't able to get the three-pointers to fall but the Bison dominated the paint and took high-percentage shots that allowed them to pad their lead and secure it for the majority of the game. Both teams struggled from the free-throw line as well, leaving multiple points at the stripe.
Howard jumped out to a 14-point lead over the Yellow Jackets with 16:55 left in the game after Isiah Warfield made two free throws. But, Georgia Tech wasn't ready to back down. They put together a run that put them within 3 points and fired up the crowd in McCamish Pavilion.
Howard was able to maintain the lead, eventually giving themselves a five-point cushion after Marcus Dockery hit a layup off of a dime by Bryce Harris. Harris fouling out was a blow to the Bison, as he finished the game with 17 points and five rebounds.
Georgia Tech continued to fight. They pulled back within one point with 6:55 left in the game but a Shy Odoms layup but Howard back up 73-70.
There was a defensive stalemate where both teams couldn't score a bucket. Howard hit two free throws that pushed their lead to a two-possession 75-70 lead. Kyle Sturdivant was able to convert an and-one layup after a foul by Bryce Harris. After hitting the free throw, the score was 75-73.
Georgia Tech's Dallan Coleman hit a layup through contact to make the score 76-75 but he missed the game-tying free throw. Then, Miles Kelly made a three-pointer from behind a screen that put them up 79-76, giving them their first lead since 12:51 in the first half.
The Yellow Jackets didn't let up once they got the lead. Miles Kelly then hit a jumper to push their lead to 80-76.
Howard brought the score back within two after two made free throws by Shy Odom but a Tyzhaun Claude layup pushed the score to 84-80. Joshua Strong hit two free throws to make the game 84-82 but the Bison were forced to foul to stop the clock and Georgia Tech's Miles Kelly made two free throws to push the score to 86-82 and ice the game for the Yellow Jackets.
The Bison had a chance to possibly make a heroic comeback. Joshua Strong hit a three-pointer with three seconds left in the game after two made free throws by Miles Kelly. Miraculously, Isiah Warfield got a steal and kicked it to Marcus Dockery to put up a Hail Mary three-pointer that missed widely.
Shy Odoms led the Bison with 22 points, 3 blocks, 4 assists, 7 rebounds and one steal. Bryan Harris was effective with his 17 points and 5 rebounds but Joshua Strong contributed 18 points off the bench.
Howard plays James Madison on Sunday, November 14 at 4 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+