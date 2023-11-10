Howard University held a lead over Georgia Tech for the majority of the game but a second half surge pushed the Yellow Jackets to the win.

Howard University fought valiantly against Georgia Tech but narrowly missed an upset win over Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets struggled throughout the game but put together a second half comeback that pushed them to an 88-85 lead.

Howard started the game matching Georgia Tech blow for blow. The Yellowjackets and the Bison traded baskets for a large part of the first half. Howard secured a 47-41 lead going into halftime after holding Georgia Tech scoreless for the final 2:04 of the first half.

Both teams weren't able to get the three-pointers to fall but the Bison dominated the paint and took high-percentage shots that allowed them to pad their lead and secure it for the majority of the game. Both teams struggled from the free-throw line as well, leaving multiple points at the stripe.

Howard jumped out to a 14-point lead over the Yellow Jackets with 16:55 left in the game after Isiah Warfield made two free throws. But, Georgia Tech wasn't ready to back down. They put together a run that put them within 3 points and fired up the crowd in McCamish Pavilion.

Howard was able to maintain the lead, eventually giving themselves a five-point cushion after Marcus Dockery hit a layup off of a dime by Bryce Harris. Harris fouling out was a blow to the Bison, as he finished the game with 17 points and five rebounds.

Georgia Tech continued to fight. They pulled back within one point with 6:55 left in the game but a Shy Odoms layup but Howard back up 73-70.

There was a defensive stalemate where both teams couldn't score a bucket. Howard hit two free throws that pushed their lead to a two-possession 75-70 lead. Kyle Sturdivant was able to convert an and-one layup after a foul by Bryce Harris. After hitting the free throw, the score was 75-73.

Georgia Tech's Dallan Coleman hit a layup through contact to make the score 76-75 but he missed the game-tying free throw. Then, Miles Kelly made a three-pointer from behind a screen that put them up 79-76, giving them their first lead since 12:51 in the first half.

The Yellow Jackets didn't let up once they got the lead. Miles Kelly then hit a jumper to push their lead to 80-76.

Howard brought the score back within two after two made free throws by Shy Odom but a Tyzhaun Claude layup pushed the score to 84-80. Joshua Strong hit two free throws to make the game 84-82 but the Bison were forced to foul to stop the clock and Georgia Tech's Miles Kelly made two free throws to push the score to 86-82 and ice the game for the Yellow Jackets.

The Bison had a chance to possibly make a heroic comeback. Joshua Strong hit a three-pointer with three seconds left in the game after two made free throws by Miles Kelly. Miraculously, Isiah Warfield got a steal and kicked it to Marcus Dockery to put up a Hail Mary three-pointer that missed widely.

Shy Odoms led the Bison with 22 points, 3 blocks, 4 assists, 7 rebounds and one steal. Bryan Harris was effective with his 17 points and 5 rebounds but Joshua Strong contributed 18 points off the bench.

Howard plays James Madison on Sunday, November 14 at 4 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+