Howard University secured another clutch victory against Delaware State, winning 17-10 and extending their undefeated streak in the MEAC. The Bison's next formidable challenge awaits them on November 11th against North Carolina Central. Notably, this game marked Delaware State head coach Lee Hull's first encounter with Howard University, having previously served as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

In the game, Marquis Gillis led Delaware State's rushing attack with an impressive 74 yards and one touchdown, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Rahkeem Smith also contributed 22 yards on the ground, averaging 7.3 yards per carry. Meanwhile, receiver Ej Core caught four passes for 75 yards.

Defensively, Tyrell Martin led the efforts for Delaware State, tallying four tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack. Eric Montes added 10 tackles and 2.0 TFL, while Mich Chris-Ike also made an impact despite the loss.

Delaware State's offense displayed resilience by converting on 50 percent of third-down attempts, while their defense held up well against Howard's rushing attack, limiting them to just 170 yards on the ground.

The Bison got on the board first when quarterback Quinton Williams connected with senior Kasey Hawthorne for a touchdown, capping off a quick 75-yard drive. Delaware State responded with a score by Marquis Gillis, leveling the game. However, Howard University regained the lead with a 39-yard field goal from sophomore Aaron Bickerton, maintaining his perfect record for the season. The Bison headed into halftime with a 10-7 lead.

In the third quarter, Delaware State managed to tie the game with a 34-yard field goal by Nathan Wilson, concluding a 12-play, 57-yard drive. However, despite their efforts, the Hornets failed to score again. Responding to the urgency, the Bison displayed their championship spirit with an impressive 15-play, 92-yard drive that consumed nearly eight minutes of the clock. Running back Hunter played a significant role, contributing 47 yards and ultimately finishing with 82 yards on 20 carries. Hunter sealed the drive with a one-yard touchdown run at the 9:10 mark.

Despite a valiant effort from Delaware State, their hopes were dashed when Ray Williams, a vigilant member of the Bison defense, intercepted a pass on the Howard 34-yard line. From there, Hunter's powerful runs sealed the game for the Bison.

Howard University's triumph over Delaware State sets the stage perfectly for their upcoming game against North Carolina Central. However, they must first face off against South Carolina State on Saturday at 3:30 PM EST. Delaware State plays Morgan State on Saturday at 1 PM EST.