A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are in search of a new man to handle the team from the sidelines after announcing the firing of head coach Josh Pastner last Friday. One name that has emerged as a potential successor to Pastner as Georgia Tech basketball head coach is Boston Celtics assistant and former NBA star Damon Stoudamire, per Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

“Boston Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire has emerged as a string candidate at Georgia Tech, source told@Stadium. Stoudamire has Atlanta ties, did a good job at the head coach at Pacific and has also been an assistant at Memphis and Arizona.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Georgia Tech basketball made the decision to part ways with Pastner after seven seasons of partnership. During that span, the Yellow Jackets have made it to the NCAA tournament just once, which was in 2021 when the program earned a No. 9 seed before getting bounced out of the first round. Outside of his first season at the helm of Georgia Tech basketball, Pastner had not steered the team to a 20-win campaign or a winning one. In what turned out to be his final season with the Yellow Jackets, Pastner coached the team to just a 15-18 season in the 2022-23 college basketball campaign. Clearly, Georgia Tech needed change and that starts with a new head coach.

Damon Stoudemire checks out as a solid candidate. He was the head coach of the Pacific Tigers from the 2016-17 season to the 2020-21 campaign and even earned a WCC Coach of the Year award during in 2019-20 when he led the school to a 33-23 record.