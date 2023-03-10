Georgia Tech basketball has reportedly parted ways with head coach Josh Pastner, according to multiple sources.

The move comes in wake of the Yellowjackets’ loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday in the second round of the ACC Tournament, ending their season with a disappointing record of 15-18. After the game, Pastner expressed his desire to remain at Georgia Tech going forward.

“I hope to be at Georgia Tech,” he said. “I love Georgia Tech. I love my job. I have a real passion for it, and I believe in it.”

Georgia Tech is just two years removed from winning the conference tournament as a four seed, advancing to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009-10, where the team fell in the first round. Unfortunately for the Yellowjackets, that NCAA Tournament berth during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season was the high mark of Pastner’s tenure.

Hired in April 2016 after seven years at Memphis, Pastner was tasked with reinvigorating a once-proud program that experienced sustained struggles upon the departure of longtime coach Paul Hewitt after the 2010-11 season. Pastner failed to live up to expectations, though, finishing with just three winning teams and that lone NCAA Tournament berth across seven seasons with the Yellowjackets.

Georgia Tech went just 2-8 in its last 10 games this season, ending ACC play with the third-worst record in the conference at 5-15.

“We’ve really finished really well this year,” Josh Pastner said after Wednesday’s loss to Pittsburgh. “I wish we started better.”

The Yellowjackets are expected to pursue College of Charleston’s Pat Kelsey as Pastner’s successor, according to Zach Klein of WSB Atlanta.