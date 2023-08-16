Former NBA player Bonzi Wells is stepping down as men's basketball coach at LeMoyne-Own College to become a coach at Georgia Tech, per Jason Munz of Memphis Commercial Appeal. Wells will join the team as an assistant coach for the Yellow Jackets under fellow former NBA Player Damon Stoudamire. Stoudamire was hired as Georgia Tech Head Coach in March.

“I am extremely grateful for LeMoyne-Owen College and my athletics director William Anderson,” Wells said in a statement released by the university. “He gave me such a great opportunity.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Anderson said in the university statement, “The Magician family is extremely grateful for Coach Wells' leadership, and the success that he had with our men's basketball program the past two seasons,” Anderson said. “We wish Coach Wells the best in his future coaching endeavors.”

In two seasons under Wells the LeMoyne-Owen College Magicians, who compete in the SIAC, had a 34-22 record. In the 2021-2022 season, the team went 16-12 and 10-9 in the conference. They entered the 2021 SIAC Tournament as the third-seed in the SIAC West and beat Clark Atlanta, who was the sixth-seed in the SIAC East, 80-74. The team then lost to Benedict College, the second seed in the SIAC East, 83-67.

Last season, Wells led the Magicians to an improved record of 18-11 and 13-7 in the conference. The team was 10-4 at home and were at the top of the conference in several statistical categories, including being first in Assist / Turnover Ratio (0.99), first in Turnovers Per Game (12.4) and first in both Free Throws Made and Attempted Per Game (18.6 & 25.1). LeMoyne-Owen was once again ranked as the third-seed in the SIAC West but lost to the SIAC east sixth-seeded Benedict College 82-81 in the opening round.